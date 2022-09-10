Boys’ Latin football holds off Liberty’s comeback efforts for a 21-20 road victory

Liberty's Jack Pellicciotti tries to run away from pressure by Boys' Latin's Damond Malloy during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Sometimes high school football games are things of beauty. Other times, they are a war of attrition. The later was definitely the case Friday at Liberty High School.

The visiting Boys’ Latin Lakers made a 5-yard pass from Dougie Weinmann to Mason Proutt on the last play of the third quarter stand up through a frenzied ending to defeat the host Lions 21-20, in a non-conference game.

Advertisement

“We ran a pick play, and I got open [just outside the end zone], and he found me,” Proutt said. “I cut off the edge and dove for the pylon and got in.

Boys' Latin quarterback Dougie Weinmann looks to pass to a receiver during Friday's game at Liberty. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Proutt’s touchdown gave the Lakers a 21-14 lead, but the Lions weren’t done. Two series later, Liberty got a touchdown from Seth Jacobs on a 7-yard run to cut the lead to a point at 21-20 with 3:31 left. The Lions elected to go for two, but quarterback Jack Pellicciotti’s pass to Phillip Sackett was incomplete on the conversion attempt.

Advertisement

After holding Boys’ Latin on the next series, Liberty got the ball back at their own 40 with 2:10 left. The Lions drove down to the Laker 15-yard line, but facing a fourth-and-one, Lions coach Larry Luthe elected to go for a 32-yard field goal with exactly one minute left. Unfortunately for the Lions, the kick by Austin Cirri sailed wide right, giving Boys’ Latin the win.

“I thought about going for it, but I wanted to give us a chance,” Luthe said. “The kick had the distance, but it didn’t go through.”

Boys' Latin defender Damond Malloy pressures Liberty quarterback Jack Pellicciotti during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“It was kind of a gut-check game for us,” Boys’ Latin coach Ritchie Schell said. “We always try and schedule good teams and I would definitely put Liberty in that category. We made a lot of mistakes, but we got it done in the end.”

The Lakers opened the scoring on their second possession of the game. After taking over at their own 47, Weinmann threw a short screen to junior Proutt who made a few moves to juke defenders in the middle of the field, then turned on the jets for a 53-yard touchdown. The Lakers led 7-0 with 6:25 left in the first quarter.

After the teams played relatively even, Liberty tied the game in the second quarter. Starting on their own 21-yard line, Pellicciotti threw a pass down the right sideline. Samuel Evans caught the pass in stride and raced down the sideline before being tackled at the Lakers’ 16. Three plays later, Pellicciotti called his own number from the 1-yard line and the extra point evened the game with 4:43 left in the half.

[ High school sports roundup from Sept. 9. ]

Both teams scored third-quarter touchdowns, Boys’ Latin’s came on a Damond Malloy 28-yard run with 5:38 left in the quarter. Liberty responded with an 8-yard pass from Pellicciotti to Evans with 3:45 left to tie the game at 14.

“I felt like I left too many throws out there tonight,” Pellicciotti said. “The first half was ok, but we missed some plays in the second half. Now, the question is are we going to rise to the challenge and learn from this? The county schedule starts for us next week, so we’re 0-0 there. This is a lesson for us, and we’ll see how we respond.”