Liberty boys basketball coach Brian Tombs reflects on season’s accomplishments after state quarterfinal loss

Liberty coach Brian Tombs had a mixture of emotions as he reflected on the season and spoke to his team one last time after falling to Walkersville, 69-42, in a “Lions vs Lions” Class 2A state quarterfinal Saturday.

The chances of winning a state championship were gone, but Tombs knew his program has a lot to be proud of looking back on the 2022-23 season.

“I told them, ‘You guys don’t see it now but five, six years down the road, you’re not going to remember this loss as much,’” he said. “‘You’re gonna remember all the good things that occurred during the season.’”

Achievements on the court — a 19-6 record, county title and second straight 2A West Region I championship — are only part of what the program has to celebrate when they reflect. Off the court, Tombs takes pride in the growth he’s seen in his boys as they grow into young men.

Members of the Liberty boys basketball team pose for a photo after defeating Century in the Class 2A West Region I championship game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Some of his seniors — which include his son Michael — have been with Coach Tombs since the third grade. Despite not winning a state title, their development has been something he marvels at as he evaluates the season and his departing senior class.

“Seeing them go from these little kids that were just energetic, running around and figuring out how the sport was supposed to be played, to watching them fight through adversity and win championships, that’s the most enjoyable part about coaching,” Tombs said.

The small section of former players supporting the team in Walkersville will add some new members when the defending Carroll County and regional champs return to the court next year.

Throughout his 11 years, Tombs has looked to build a tight bond within his program. With Michael, Derek Goff, Phil Sackett and Tyler Downs among those leaving, he fully expects them to remain visible and follow the program as proud alumni ready to support those they paved the way for.

“When I started here, I wanted to make it more of a family atmosphere,” he said. “Something that they can always come back to and feel welcomed.”

Downs and the rest of the crew will have plenty to cheer for if —and when — they return home. Despite the leadership and production leaving with the class of 2023, Tombs remains confident. With the team’s hustle man Cole Jernigan coming back, the Lions will have a lot to build off.

Liberty junior forward Cole Jernigan (13) is expecting to be one of the team leaders returning as the Lions aim to defend their Carroll County championship next season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

He’ll be joined by Tristian West, who impressed with a 14-point nine-rebound effort in his first varsity game after being called up from JV, and Alex Thompson, a key contributor before an injury ended his season.

“The cupboard is far from bare,” Tombs said. “We have some players on our JV that only lost two games this season.

“There’ll be some more learning curves, but I feel pretty confident that they’ll be able to contribute and compete.”

While the season is over for the Liberty Lions, the disappointment over the loss in Walkersville slowly fades when Tombs looks at all his program accomplished throughout the year and when he looks to the future of his team and his program.

“We’ve done some great things,” he said. “We obviously didn’t reach our ultimate goal, but we’ve got a fantastic thing going on right now and we’re going to continue to build.”