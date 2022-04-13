‘We’re just full throttle’: Hot bats have Liberty baseball atop Carroll County standings amid 5-game winning streak

Liberty's Ryan Smith, shown in this file photo, has been a big piece of the Lions' recent five-game winning streak. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Liberty baseball team believes there’s a simple formula for success. But not many teams have figured it out as well as the Lions.

Liberty beat rival Century on Monday to solidify its spot atop the Carroll County standings. After starting 1-3, the win over the Knights was the Lions’ fifth straight. They lead South Carroll by half a game and Century by one in the league through Monday.

“We’ve just been working hard as a team together,” Liberty second baseman and cleanup hitter Joe Glass said. “Each win has been fueling the next one.”

Coach Travis Inch said the key to the turnaround has simply been his Lions coming together as a team.

“I always preach team, team, team every game, every year,” Inch said. “We were trying to figure that out the first part of the season. ... I know most of the guys have bought into it. Being a team brings you farther than anything.”

Liberty’s winning streak includes victories over county opponents Francis Scott Key, Winters Mill, Westminster and Century, plus a nonconference win over Franklin. Liberty is getting it done at the plate and on the mound, as it has outscored its opponents 51-9 during the stretch.

“I think we’re just full throttle right now,” Lions outfielder and No. 2 hitter Ryan Smith said. “We’re working hard on and off the field as well as during practices. I think we’re slowly coming together as a team and playing as a team.”

Liberty spends a lot of time on hitting. On Sundays, even, you might find players taking to the batting cages.

“That’s what got us locked in,” Glass said.

While many teams feature one or two big bats in the lineup, Liberty boasts a pool of hitters who can each step up in any given at-bat.

“It really helps us out to have options and be such a universal team,” Smith said. “Everybody can do something, everybody contributes. It’s really helped us a lot with where we are now and getting runs and putting teams away.”

Liberty has confidence knowing it can come through in any situation. In Monday’s win over Century, the Lions trailed 4-1 when they came to bat in the bottom of the sixth. They proceeded to score 11 runs, taking control of the game.

“I know they’re a no-quit team,” Inch said. “We stay on them about that. We’ve had games like that where we just explode in innings. I think it’s just the guys understanding how to approach, how to get guys over, how to get them in. [Monday], we hit a lot of doubles, but it was great approaches.”

“Anthony Zombro was down 0-2 and he worked back and got a walk. That’s what started it for us. We just kept getting baserunners and big hits. We were able to keep it going,” Smith said. “We just work off of each other so well. That all goes back to our teamwork and coming together as a team. Each batter fuels the next.”

Liberty faced Bel Air in nonconference play on Tuesday and won’t return to action until Monday in a battle with South Carroll with first place on the line. While some might enjoy a holiday break, the Lions wish they could stay on the field.

“I wish we could keep on going,” Glass said, “cause we’re on a roll.”