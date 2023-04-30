Varsity Q&A: Liberty baseball coach Travis Inch reflects after clinching county title

It’s a great time to be a Liberty baseball fan.

With an undefeated county record (13-2 overall), Wednesday’s 10-3 win over South Carroll clinched the Carroll County title for the Lions. Coach Travis Inch spoke with the Carroll County Times about taking home the county crown and the progress of his team so far this season as they look toward the playoffs. (Note: Some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity and conciseness.)

With the county title clinched, how’s it feel to reach one of your goals on the season?

It was strange because we didn’t get to play a full game, so we didn’t get to celebrate as much that day. We came into the year with multiple goals set and this was one of them. It feels good to reach the top of the county and achieve that goal.

How has this year’s team met your expectations and how did they differ from what you were expecting?

There were a lot of juniors that stepped up and seniors that came in so improved from last year. We knew we had our pitching from last year, but we’ve had some of those juniors step up huge and play in the outfield. The entire outfield was new this year and they’ve been doing a great job for us.

Who was one of the players that came in and stepped up for you this year?

Jermey Frattali, he was one of the seniors that has been a surprise to us. He’s worked hard all season and has improved. It has been a big lift for us.

What has been the biggest reason for your team’s success so far?

Our bond and the trust we have as a program. It took a little while but they’re starting to buy in to what we were teaching them and they’re learning. With the coaches and team bonding, it’s been huge for us.

What’s your favorite moment so far this season?

Garrett Dell who’s a big lefty, hit one oppo to right center and it was one of the farthest shots I’ve ever seen hit here. And then Cam [Hodges] came up during the Westminster game and hit one and I think we measured it to about 415 to 420 [feet]. So it’s always really cool to see a ball hit that far.

So now that you all have won the county, what’s next on that list of goals for the season?

Right now we’re trying to focus on seeding. We have goals of getting one of the higher seeds, that way going into regionals and states we can play those games at home. After regionals, we want to reach states and have that opportunity to play for a state championship.

What’s the most dangerous part about your baseball team?

We can hit one through nine, we base run a lot better now, our pitching has been there for us all season. I think it’s the fact that we’re close to being a complete team. Hopefully, we can hit our stride for regionals.