Liberty boys, girls lacrosse earn top regional seeds, will host regional championship games

Manchester Valley's Luetta Seipp moves with the ball as she draws pressure from Liberty's Riley Mattheisen during a game on March 30. Both the Lions and Mavericks girls earned top seeds in their respective regions for the upcoming MPSSAA playoffs. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released the regional playoff brackets for boys and girls lacrosse Monday.

With brackets set, next Monday will be a busy night at Liberty where the girls and boys programs will be top seeds hosting the Class 1A West Region I final. For the Liberty girls, they begin their quest for their third straight state championship. Both the boys and girls teams will await the winner of the regional semifinals. In both the boys and girls bracket its No. 2 seed South Carroll hosting No. 3 seed Francis Scott Key on Friday.

Elsewhere in the county, the 2A West Region I girls bracket opens with a quarterfinal matchup pitting No. 4 seed Winters Mill against Howard County’s No. 5 seed Oakland Mills. The winner of Wednesday’s matchup faces coach Shelly Brezicki and her county champion Manchester Valley Mavericks, who parlayed their unbeaten season into earned a No. 1 seed and bye into the regional semifinals.

In the other half of the bracket Wednesday, Century’s 2A state title defense begins as Jane Brewer and the Knights host Wilde Lake. A win for the Knights would set up a game Friday against either No. 2 seed Glenelg or No. 7 seed Hammond. The Knights beat Glenelg in the regional championship game in each of the past two seasons.

On the boys side of the 2A West Region I bracket, it’s Winters Mill with the top seed and the bye as the Falcons will host the winner of Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal between No. 4 seed Wilde Lake and No. 5 seed Century. Manchester Valley earned the three seed in the region and hosts No. 6 seed Oakland Mills on Wednesday in the second regional quarterfinal game.

Westminster's Max Johnson and Winters Mill's Ryan Thomas battle for a ground ball in the second half of a regular season game. The Owls are the top seed in Class 3A East Region 1, while Winters Mill is the No. 1 team in 2A West Region I. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Westminster boats strong boys and girls teams ready to make their mark in Class 3A East Region I this postseason. Finishing the regular season as this year’s county champions, the boys will be waiting in the wings as the top-seeded Owls prepare to host the regional semifinals Friday against either fourth-seeded Howard or fifth-seeded Centennial.

The girls team earned the third seed and will travel to Ellicott City on Friday for a highly anticipated matchup with No. 2 Howard. Two-time state champion Marriotts Ridge is the top seed in the region.

Boys regional seeds

3A East Region I: 1. Westminster, 2. Marriotts Ridge, 3. Mt. Hebron, 4. Howard, 5. Centennial

2A West Region I: 1. Winters Mill, 2. Glenelg, 3. Manchester Valley, 4. Wilde Lake, 5. Century, 6. Oakland Mills, 7. Hammond.

1A West Region I: 1. Liberty, 2. South Carroll, 3. Francis Scott Key.

Girls regional seeds

3A East Region I: 1. Marriotts Ridge, 2. Howard, 3. Westminster, 4. Mt. Hebron, 5. Centennial.

2A West Region I: 1. Manchester Valley, 2. Glenelg, 3. Century, 4. Winters Mill, 5. Oakland Mills, 6. Wilde Lake, 7. Hammond.

1A West Region I: 1. Liberty, 2. South Carroll, 3. Francis Scott Key.