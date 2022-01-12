xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

South Carroll vs Liberty boys basketball | PHOTOS

Liberty's Tyler Downs, center, pulls down a rebound between South Carroll opponents Karson Pavlik, left, and Nate Boore during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll vs Liberty boys basketball | PHOTOS

By
Jan 11, 2022
Liberty's Shane Stewart tries to get off a shot as South Carroll's Cam Michael attempts a block during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Liberty's Shane Stewart tries to get off a shot as South Carroll's Cam Michael attempts a block during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty head coach Brian Tombs during a boys basketball game against South Carroll at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Liberty head coach Brian Tombs during a boys basketball game against South Carroll at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Shane Stewart gets an open attempt at a 3-point shot against South Carroll during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Liberty's Shane Stewart gets an open attempt at a 3-point shot against South Carroll during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Tyler Downs, center, pulls down a rebound between South Carroll opponents Karson Pavlik, left, and Nate Boore during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Liberty's Tyler Downs, center, pulls down a rebound between South Carroll opponents Karson Pavlik, left, and Nate Boore during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll 's Owen Scott attempts a free throw during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
South Carroll 's Owen Scott attempts a free throw during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Tyler Downs, right, dribbles past South Carroll's Abe Puckett on a move to the hoop during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Liberty's Tyler Downs, right, dribbles past South Carroll's Abe Puckett on a move to the hoop during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Karson Pavlik attempts a shot from beyond the arch with Liberty's Eren Tari defending during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
South Carroll's Karson Pavlik attempts a shot from beyond the arch with Liberty's Eren Tari defending during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Tucker Eckert releases a 3-point shot as Liberty's Elias Rimel defends on the play during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
South Carroll's Tucker Eckert releases a 3-point shot as Liberty's Elias Rimel defends on the play during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Chase Fowble tries to dribble away from defensive pressure by Liberty's Sam Evans during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
South Carroll's Chase Fowble tries to dribble away from defensive pressure by Liberty's Sam Evans during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Camden Hodges takes aim at the hoop with South Carroll's Cam Michael defending during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Liberty's Camden Hodges takes aim at the hoop with South Carroll's Cam Michael defending during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll head coach Jim Carnes during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
South Carroll head coach Jim Carnes during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Chase Fowble takes aim at a 3-point shot with Liberty's Tyler Downs defending on the play during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
South Carroll's Chase Fowble takes aim at a 3-point shot with Liberty's Tyler Downs defending on the play during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Chase Fowble tries to get off a layup after getting past Liberty's Tyler Downs, right, during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
South Carroll's Chase Fowble tries to get off a layup after getting past Liberty's Tyler Downs, right, during a boys basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
