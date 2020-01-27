Kobe Bryant played the final game of his NBA career on April 13, 2016. He scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz that day.
It’s the most unforgettable memory Liberty senior forward Peyton Scheufele has of Bryant, including moments in school when his peers would throw paper balls into the trash can and shout “Kobe!” at the same time.
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California that also took the lives of seven others on board — Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.
The group was traveling from Santa Ana to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a practice session when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas.
“I think this is huge,” Scheufele said. “It’s not even just basketball. It shows in everyone, football, baseball, you can’t take a single day for granted. He was an amazing dude and you never expect something like that to happen to someone so great, especially at such a young age.”
Bryant entered the NBA directly from high school and spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 2016. He won the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2008 and led the Lakers to five NBA championships. He also won two Olympic gold medals as a member of Team USA.
He scored 33,642 career points and was third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list until Lakers star LeBron James passed him Saturday. Bryant was present at that game.
Winters Mill boys basketball coach Devon Lesniak said Bryant was his hero, and he loves the sport because of Bryant and the impact he had on the game.
“The dedication and the grind he had to the game every single day and the way he competed each and every night,” Lesniak said. “There’s just no one like him. There is no one that will ever be like him and it’s absolutely devastating. I’m in complete shock, I’ve shed a lot of tears today. This date will always go down in history.
"He’s my idol, and now he’s gone.”
Lesniak was a point guard at Winters Mill and was a senior on the Falcons’ 2008 state championship team. He went on to play at McDaniel College, and is in his third year coaching the Falcons’ varsity program.
Century senior guard Justin Wunder was in Annapolis when he saw an alert come across his phone from TMZ announcing Bryant’s death. Wunder said he grew up watching Bryant play and aspired to be the kind of player he was.
He recalled watching Bryant lead the Lakers past Boston to win their 16th NBA championship in 2010, a series that took seven games.
“I think he was really special,” Wunder said. “He just worked and worked and worked. A lot of athletes have talent, but he worked so hard and was so good on offense and defense. He never took a play off, he just worked hard every day.”
Bryant, a Philadelphia native, was well-known as an advocate for women’s basketball and it extended far beyond coaching his daughter’s youth program. He became a close friend to University of Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu and would take Gianna with him to her games.
Manchester Valley girls basketball coach Heather DeWees said she has coached over 700 basketball games spread among children Gavin, 15, Brett, 17, and Mackenzie, 19.
Brett DeWees, a senior at Man Valley, is currently the county’s scoring leader with 20.3 points per game. Mackenzie DeWees, graduated in 2017 as Carroll County’s all-time leading scorer, and is a member of the Quinnipiac University women’s basketball team.
“[Bryant] was just doing what a normal person does every day, taking his kid to a basketball game,” Heather DeWees said. “It’s a major loss for the basketball community and for women’s basketball. He had four daughters and he was and continues to be a huge advocate for the sport.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
“You never know what was to come for him in the next 20 years … I’m very sad for his family and obviously for the people of Lower Merion, he touched the lives of people in so many ways.”