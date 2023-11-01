Manchester Valley’s Kingston Canby, a Division I rugby commit to Mount St. Mary’s, spreads the sport’s culture and brotherhood

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Manchester Valley's Kingston Canby is a standout football player and wrestler for the Mavericks, but found his passion in rugby. He recently committed to play collegiately at Mount St. Mary's. (Courtesy of Denise Flowers)

When kids are encouraged to play multiple sports as they grow and mature, the slightest reason could propel a young athlete to go all in on the sport they deem their favorite.

For Manchester Valley’s Kingston Canby, his passion quickly grew for rugby.

Despite suiting up and excelling for the Mavericks’ football and wrestling teams, Canby was fascinated by the community and a team-first culture where players come in as opponents but leave as friends. It was there where Canby found his true love.

Fueled by a passion for a game that embraced him right back, the senior is ready for his future, one that will include his continued pursuit of the game he fell in love with. In September, Canby committed to play Division I college rugby at Mount St. Mary’s University.

“I went there for a game and a tour and I loved it,” Canby said. “It’s really the perfect situation, everybody’s just so positive, from the guys on the team to the coaches. I like that atmosphere.”

While another strong football or wrestling season could have resulted in college offers for Canby, his mind was set for a while on exploring his future in rugby. The same positive atmosphere he saw during his visits has been evident since he started playing with the West Carroll Marauders, a club rugby team based in New Windsor.

“With rugby, it’s like a brotherhood all the time, even with the other team,” he said. “Sometimes, I didn’t always see that in football. I feel like it’s more here and there where in rugby it’s very consistent.”

The rugby culture has always been one of community and uplift. In leagues overseas, players often spend time together at a local establishment after battling it out on the field. Matches often end in a huge circle of coaches and players from both teams. Sometimes the game’s officials join in, a sign of solidarity amongst the fiercest competitors.

Canby will join his sister, Bella, a freshman on The Mount’s women’s rugby team. Those around Canby instantly celebrated his commitment, noting how his personality fits hand in hand with the sport’s culture.

“It’s one big display of comradeship,” Kingston’s mother Jamie Beverly said. “There may be a big play in a match but with rugby, players know that no matter what happens they didn’t do it by themselves. Kingston thrives in that environment.”

Manchester Valley's Kingston Canby, seen taking a handoff during a game this season, is known for his positivity on the sideline. "I always try and keep my brothers’ heads up,” he said. “When we’re in sticky situations, I’m going around saying, ‘We’re good keep your head up, we got this.’” (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

As a senior captain of both the football and wrestling teams at Manchester Valley, Canby has made it a priority to bring elements of rugby culture to both programs during his time as a Maverick.

“I always try and keep my brothers’ heads up,” he said. “When we’re in sticky situations, I’m going around saying, ‘We’re good keep your head up, we got this.’”

Early in the football season, Canby’s football coach Bernie Koontz echoed similar sentiments about him. Down big Week 1 against Perry Hall, it was Canby who provided a spark. While the Mavericks could have given up, Canby broke off some big runs that kept the team’s hopes up.

“He always keeps a level head, even when we might be down,” Koontz said after the game. “When the guys saw him still out there fighting and giving his all despite the score, it kept a lot of them from just giving up.”

Kingston’s impact has been evident on the field this fall as the Mavericks rebounded from a rough start to win three of their final four games to finish the regular season 5-4. He’s is the second-leading rusher for Manchester Valley, amassing 354 yards on 76 carries. He is also tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with three.

Despite the on-field success, it’s his impact in the locker room and in the community that is on Canby’s mind as he looks towards the rest of his senior year and his future as a Mountaineer.

“Win or lose or injury, I will always be the best teammate and best brother I can be,” he said. “I know someone will be there to help me out, and I’ll be right behind somebody else to help them if they need it.”