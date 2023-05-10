Jane Brewer, the ‘heartbeat’ of Century girls lacrosse, takes on new roles as Knights look to defend state title

Century's Jane Brewer tries to speed away from pressure by Middletown's Julia Harris after winning a ground ball during a 2A state semifinal girls lacrosse game at Middletown High School on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“You look at her and she screams ‘Division I athlete,’” Century coach Rebecca Groves said with a huge smile as she looked over at Jane Brewer.

From the time she arrived at Century, Groves knew that when you have an athlete like Brewer, you find a way to get her on the field.

“She was the perfect piece to our puzzle that fit in, did all the little stuff,” Groves said.

From a pandemic-shortened freshman year, followed by two years as a defensive anchor on some stacked Knights teams, Brewer has excelled in a new role her senior year. She’s gone from defensive specialist to all-around scoring threat and locker room leader for Century as it looks to capture another Class 2A state championship.

“I just try to go out there and play like I have nothing to lose,” Brewer said. “I want to do anything I can to help my team win.”

Coming off an undefeated season and state championship, Century had to deal with the graduations of first-team All-County sisters Lauren and Ana Hackett and Carroll County girls lacrosse Player of the Year Caroline Little. Those three accounted for 188 goals last season. They were just three of seven starters that had to be replaced from last year’s team.

Century's Jane Brewer (26) celebrates with teammate Lauren Hackett after a goal in last season's Class 2A state championship game against Hereford. (Steve Ruark for carroll County Times/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The season got off to an even rougher start when Brewer’s expected running mate, Clemson-bound Jasmine Stanton went down with an injury. Groves quickly turned to Brewer, knowing this season would require more from the Virginia Tech commit than ever before.

“I was like, ‘Jane, you got to do it all this year girl,’” Groves said. “She’s stepped up, been great for us and been so unselfish.”

Brewer tallied 19 goals and three assists last season playing defense and midfield. Moving to a more offensive role, Brewer has been a force, finishing the regular season among the county’s top scorers with 48 goals, including a dominant six-goal performance on senior night against Francis Scott Key.

Brewer has also done a great job of getting her teammates involved with 10 assists, while also serving as a leader, the only active senior playing down the stretch due to injuries.

Hereford's Briar Brown, left, and Century's Jane Brewer face off in the second half of the 2022 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship. (Steve Ruark for carroll County Times/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

“I think I work with my team very well,” Brewer said. “We’re all very good at using each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Along with this year’s offensive explosion, many Century games have included Brewer doing what she has done since she arrived: the little things to help her team win. Brewer has often been placed on the opponent’s best player and has worked hard all season on draw controls, often earning her team extra possessions as they looked to take advantage offensively.

“She’s the heartbeat of our team,” Groves said. “If she’s playing well, we’re playing well. She carries the team on her back.”

With the team’s 2A state title defense set to begin Wednesday when the Knights host Wilde Lake in the regional quarterfinals, Brewer’s continued success will key as Century looks to move forward and capture another state title.

“We need Jane to continue to be Jane,” Groves said. “She’s done a great job of setting a great example and we’re getting other kids to start to step their game up.”