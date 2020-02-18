South Carroll girls ‘finally getting that trophy’ with win at Class 2A indoor track state meet

Century finished fourth as a team with 31 points, good for Carroll’s best boys finish. Knights junior Hayden Hebert led the team on the distance end with a third-place finish in the 1,600 in 4:29.8, and he took second in the 3,200 in 9:55.85. The Knights were without senior Tyler Dregely, the county’s 1,600 and 800 winner, for the meet. Dregely won a 2A West title in the 500 and earned second in the 800 with two personal records.