South Carroll girls ‘finally getting that trophy’ with win at Class 2A indoor track state meet

South Carroll’s girls indoor track team was a projected favorite to win the Class 2A state meet, but junior Grace Siehler said it could only happen if “all the pieces fall together.”
It was a close one — one-half point, to be exact — but the Cavaliers edged Harford Tech 46-45.5 to capture their program’s first state championship. The victory also marked the sixth time a Carroll County girls team has won a state crown.
Siehler captured a gold medal in the 1,600-meter run (she won the race in 5 minutes, 13.77 seconds) and finished fourth in the 800 in 2:24.22. She also ran a leg on the Cavaliers’ 4x400 relay that finished third in 4:08.31.
“It’s amazing that we were able to pull this off because our team is not super big but we work really hard and we work really well together,” Siehler said. “Everyone is super supportive and that says a lot for how far a team can go.”
The Cavaliers’ 4x800 relay squad of Madelyn Boyce, Madeline Rathmann, Kelsey Shekore and Kate Yokay finished third to Glenelg and Oakdale in the first event of the day, and senior Brooke Flanigan finished fourth in the 55 hurdles.
“We’re extremely excited,” Shekore said. “We gave it our all and we put in as much work as we could in practices and meets leading up to this so I think we deserve it a lot.”
“I think it’s amazing that we pulled this out especially since I’m a senior and this is my fourth year,” Flanigan added. “Finally, after being so close every year, finally getting that trophy — it’s just amazing.
“Everybody has been working so hard in championship season to pull out their best times and it worked out today.”
Century’s girls finished fourth with 37 points. Knights freshman Jane Brewer finished third in the 55 hurdles in 8.84 seconds, and fellow freshman Jasmine Stanton came in fourth in the 55 dash in 7.28 seconds. The Knights’ 4x400 relay team finished second to Harford Tech in 4:07.5.
Francis Scott Key junior Elizabeth Mahoney placed second in shot put after capturing county and regional titles in previous weeks. Mahoney threw 36 feet 3.5 inches, while Elkton’s Asia Travers won at 38-5.25.
Winters Mill junior Kathryn Hopkins was seeded for two events at the meet, the 1,600 and the 3,200, but she had an important decision to make.
Hopkins chose to forgo the 1,600 because it ran too closely to the 3,200, and she wanted to save her energy for the longer race. Her decision to do so paid off and she captured her first individual state title when she won in 11:25.36.
“It was a pretty hard decision,” Hopkins said. “I like running the 1,600 but I had to think about whether or not it would be better to medal in two events or get first in one.”
Brunner captures shot put state championship
Century’s Chett Brunner, a senior who won county and regional shot put titles, looked composed as he stepped up to make his final throw at the state meet.
Brunner celebrated after the throw was measured at 53-6.5 and he received a congratulatory hug from teammate Mark Wehland, who placed sixth, as he captured his first Class 2A state title.
“I was expecting a 55 because I had some bombs last week at like 55 to 56 feet but my main goal was just to win,” Brunner said. “I’ve been dreaming of winning this meet for months and months and I could finally do that, it’s a dream come true.”
Century finished fourth as a team with 31 points, good for Carroll’s best boys finish. Knights junior Hayden Hebert led the team on the distance end with a third-place finish in the 1,600 in 4:29.8, and he took second in the 3,200 in 9:55.85. The Knights were without senior Tyler Dregely, the county’s 1,600 and 800 winner, for the meet. Dregely won a 2A West title in the 500 and earned second in the 800 with two personal records.
South Carroll senior Patrick Tunkel cleared 14-3 to take second in the pole vault. Oakdale’s Samuel Starrs cleared 14-3 on his second attempt and Tunkel cleared it on his third, giving Starrs the edge.
Sophomore Peyton Thomas cleared 13-9 for third place. Liberty junior Cameron Grier anchored the Lions’ 4x800 relay that finished third — Grier also came in sixth in the 500 in 1:09.1.
BOYS TEAM RESULTS (Top 10)
1. Oakdale 84, 2. Milford Mill 62.5, 3. Wicomico 36, 4. Century 31, 5. Kent Island 30, 6. Frederick Douglass-PG 23, 6. Walkersville 23, 8. South Carrol 22, 9. Liberty 21, 9. Digital Harbor 21.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Top 3)
55 dash: 1. Shavar Staats (Milford Mill) 6.55, 2. Breez Wigfield (Milford Mill) 6.63, 3. Shawn Getzen (Digital Harbor) 6.63.
300 dash: 1. Marquis Miller (Milford Mill) 36.09, 2. Miles Gray (Douglass-PG) 36.09, 3. Steve Tius (Wicomico) 36.65.
500 dash: 1. Owen Welty (Walkersville) 1:06.6, 2. Isaiah Schulties (Kent Island) 1:06.9, 3. Katrever Vercher (Potomac) 1:07.93.
800 run: 1. Kyle Lund (Oakdale) 1:52.57, 2. Isaiah Schulties (Kent Island) 1:56.99, 3. Lee Goodson (Oakdale) 1:57.79.
1,600 run: 1. Kyle Lund (Oakdale) 4:19.41, 2 Collin Dempsey (Oakdale) 4:25.35, 3. Hayden Hebert (Century) 4:29.8.
3,200 run: 1. Zane Chalker (Williamsport) 9:52.47, 2. Hayden Hebert (Century) 9:55.85, 3. Logan Musumeci (Patuxent) 9:56.
55 hurdles: 1. Shawn Getzen (Digital Harbor) 7.65, 2. Shimon Simpson (Harford Tech) 7.87, 3. Jordan Hall (New Town) 7.92.
4x200 relay: 1. Parkside 1:33.04, 2. Wicomico 1:33.47, 3. Milford Mill 1:33.83.
4x400 relay: 1. Oakdale 3:26.72, 2. Milford Mill 3:30.89, 3. Potomac 3:33.19.
4x800 relay: 1. Oakdale 8:21.43, 2. Kent Island 8:24.33, 3. Liberty 8:28.36.
High jump: 1. Duane Branch (Douglass-PG) 6-2, 2. Geoff Point-Du-Jour (Wicomico) 6-2, 3. Steve Tius (Wicomico) 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Samuel Starrs (Oakdale) 14-3, 2. Patrick Tunkel (South Carroll) 14-3, 3. Peyton Thomas (South Carroll) 13-9.
Shot put: 1. Chett Brunner (Century) 53-6.5, 2. Anthony Konx (Milford Mill) 49-1, 3. Mason Breeze (Liberty) 48-2.
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS (Top 10)
1. South Carroll 46, 2. Harford Tech 45.5, 3. Seneca Valley 43.25, 4. Frederick Douglass-PG 34, 5. Century 32, 6. Carver A&T 23, 7. Wicomico 22, 8. Glenelg 21, 8. Kent Island 21, 10. North Caroline 20.25.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Top 3)
55 dash: 1. Aaliyah Harris (Wicomico) 7.13, 2. Caitlyn Bobb (Harford Tech) 7.23, 3. Victoya Smith (Douglass-PG) 7.26.
300 dash: 1. Caitlyn Bobb (Harford Tech) 38.93, 2. Takiya Henson (Thomas Stone) 40.69, 3. Victoya Smith (Douglass-PG) 41.13.
500 dash: 1. Caitlyn Bobb (Harford Tech) 1:16.93, 2. Ever Elegon (Seneca Valley) 1:18.53, 3. Autumn Winston (Douglass-PG
800 run: 1. Nia Warren (Digital Harbor) 2:21.47, 2. Kaila Spence (Glenelg) 2:23.7, 3. Ever Elegon (Seneca Valley) 2:23.94.
1,600 run: 1. Grace Siehler (South Carroll) 5:13.77, 2. Kennedy Mendoza (Fallston) 5:27.48, 3. Macy Gerbes (Sparrows Point) 5:27.52.
3,200 run: 1. Kathryn Hopkins (Winters Mill) 11:25.36, 2. Kristen Prince (Calvert) 11:33.2, 3. Erin McQuitty (Middletown) 11:42.93.
55 hurdles: 1. Samantha Cash (North Carolina) 8.78, 2. Regina Penda (Seneca Valley) 8.8, 3. Jane Brewer (Century) 8.84.
4x200 relay: 1. Carver A&T 1:45.94, 2. Wicomico 1:47.87, 3. Elkton 1:48.41.
4x400 relay: 1. Harford Tech 4:04.42, 2. Century 4:07.05, 3. South Carroll 4:08.31.
4x800 relay: 1. Glenelg 10:03.94, 2. Oakdale 10:04, 3. South Carroll 10:04.97.
High jump: 1. Autumn Winston (Douglass-PG) 5-3, 2. LaNisha Chance (Westlake) 5-3, 3. Samantha Cash (North Caroline) 5-1.
Pole vault: 1. Sierra Reynolds (North Caroline) 10-2, 2. Darian Hauf (North Harford) 10-2, 3. Hannah Mace (Williamsport) 9-8.
Shot put: 1. Asia Travers (Elkton) 38-05.25, 2. Elizabeth Mahoney (Francis Scott Key) 36-03.5, 3. Megan Plummer (South Carroll) 34-11.