Carroll County’s indoor track teams are back in action this winter. Here are three things to watch for boys and girls indoor track in 2019-20.
All-county trio returns
Century senior Tyler Dregely, Francis Scott Key senior Cole LaPierre, and South Carroll senior John Kettula are the lone athletes returning from last winter’s Times all-county first team.
Dregely won the 500-meter dash at counties and contributed on a pair of Knights’ relays that won county gold as well. Century won its ninth consecutive county title last winter, but graduated a good number of talent across the board.
Jalen Stanton, the two-time Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, won four individual 2A state titles and set personal records in three of his four events at the state meet as a senior to help the Knights take second to Oakdale.
The Knights also graduated Kyle Brosenne, Jacob Havins, and Theo Johnson from last year’s all-county first team.
LaPierre provided the Eagles with a strong link on the track last winter with a fifth-place finish in the 1,600 run at the 1A West meet and a second-place finish in the 3,200 at states. He also finished in the top 10 at this year’s cross country county meet.
Kettula won the 1,600 county meet title and helped the Cavaliers take second as a team. He contributed heavily for the Cavs during cross country season this fall as well, and should be a valuable asset to the team’s success this winter.
Veteran athletes anticipate success
The Times had 13 athletes on the all-county girls first team last winter, and five of those athletes are back to contribute in their respective events once again.
South Carroll captured county and 2A West team titles last winter, and crowned three individual county champions in Grayson Fipps, Brooke Flanigan, and Lexi Winkler. The trio, including Megan O’Neill, earned first-team all-county recognition. Fipps was named Times Athlete of the Year after capturing a county title in the 55 dash and a regional title in pole vault.
Flanigan, a senior, is the lone South Carroll athlete returning from last winter’s all-county team.
Century returns junior mid-distance athlete Sadie Simon from last year’s all-county first team, and she helped the Knights take second at counties with 94 points last winter.
Francis Scott Key brings back junior Elizabeth Mahoney, who captured the shot put county title last winter. The Eagles lost Haley Sawyers and Emma Taggart, two additional contributors in the field, to graduation.
Manchester Valley sophomore Rubie Goffena had a successful freshman campaign with county 3A West golds in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. She earned first-team all-county honors in 2019 for the Mavericks.
Kathryn Hopkins, a Winters Mill junior, is coming off a successful cross country season where she went 2-3-2 in the championship meets. She returns to the track this winter after two second-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 at counties landed her on the all-county first team.
How they’re faring
Century, Francis Scott Key, Liberty, Manchester Valley, and Westminster competed in the annual Terry Baker Invitational at Hagerstown Community College on Dec. 6 to open their seasons.
Liberty’s boys squad won the 20-team meet with 57.5 points, and Century’s girls were second out of 19 teams with 59.5 points.
Four boys captured individual titles — Dregely won the 500, Man Valley’s Sean Bradley won the 800, Century’s Chet Brunner earned gold in shot put, and Hayden Hebert won the 3,200 for the Knights. Liberty’s boys 4x400 and 4x800 teams took first place as well.
On the girls side, Goffena ran for gold in the 800 and 1,600 runs. Century’s 4x200 and 4x400 teams won, and Liberty’s 4x800 squad took first place. The Lions finished third as a team with 53 points.
Winters Mill participated last week in the Lid Lifter at CCBC-Essex, and the Falcons finished eighth on the boys side and 10th on the girls end. Senior Andrew Fan finished third in the shot put, and the boys 4x800 relay came in fourth.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Century, Francis Scott Key, Man Valley, South Carroll, and Westminster compete in the Dwight Scott Invitational at Hagerstown Community College on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.