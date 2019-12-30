South Carroll’s Patrick Tunkel and Peyton Thomas were the only pole vaulters left after the height mark read 13 feet, 3 inches.
Tunkel cleared 13-9 on his second attempt, Thomas cleared the same height on his third attempt, and the duo took first and second place Monday at the Frostbite Invitational at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Center.
The height was a personal record achievement for both athletes this winter.
“Freshman year it was me and another girl and we were really the only vaulters, so I started out with coach Bill Gerhold, he’s a really good coach,” said Tunkel, a senior. "Peyton joined and moved up real quick and we’ve been kind of competing neck and neck the past few meets. It’s been pretty great.”
The boys said SC assistant coach Vicki Pellicciotti’s vaulting club has helped them prepare for the winter, thanks to Pellicciotti’s summer workouts and training.
Added Thomas: “It’s just fun having someone there to push you.”
The Frostbite Invite boasted 22 teams and six of those were from Carroll County — Century, Francis Scott Key, Manchester Valley, South Carroll, Westminster, and Winters Mill. Gilman won the meet on the boys side with 100 points, and the Cavaliers were Carroll’s top finishers in fourth with 44 points.
Dunbar’s girls team won with 103 points and the Cavaliers placed sixth for Carroll’s best finish.
Tunkel was one of Carroll’s five individual champions at the meet — South Carroll junior Grace Siehler won the 1,600 run, Man Valley sophomore Rubie Goffena took first in the 3,200, and Century senior Chett Brunner threw a personal-record distance of 52 feet, 4 inches to win shot put.
Westminster junior Ian Mullen won the seventh of nine heats in the boys 500 dash, but finished with the fastest time of all nine heats in 1:09.39.
Manchester Valley senior Colin Evans anchored the Mavericks’ 4x800 relay that took first in 8:58.93 and Sean Bradley, Aiden Neal, and Marcel Montgomery each ran a leg. The Mavs’ girls squad, made up of Erin Herrold, Taylor Shank, Emily Herrold, and Rubie Goffena finished second to Urbana in 10:13.66.
Siehler won the 1,600 in 5:20.15, edging Winters Mill senior Kathryn Hopkins by about five seconds. Westminster freshman Audrey Houle and SC junior Madeline Rathmann came in sixth and seventh. Siehler finished second in the 800 in 2:25.02.
South Carroll senior Brooke Flanigan finished third in the 55 hurdles in 9.28.
Westminster senior Katie Devilbiss threw 37-4.75 to take second in the shot put, and Francis Scott Key’s Elizabeth Mahoney threw 33-7.75 for third.
The Frostbite marked the second trip to Landover in four days for the Cavaliers — they competed in the Anne Arundel Invitational on Dec. 27.
“This is like a doubleheader for us,” Tunkel said. “It’s fun to get back into it and start off well mid-season.”
BOYS TEAM RESULTS (TOP 10)
1. Gilman 100, 2. Mount St. Joseph 93, 3. Loyola Blakefield 52, 4. South Carroll 44, 5. Archbishop Curley 38, 6. Century 32, 6. Hereford 32, 8. McDonogh 31, 9. Manchester Valley 29, 10. Dulaney 27.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 5)
55 dash: 1. Teddy Wimberly (Mount St. Joseph) 6.52, 2. Aaron Ray (Loyola Blakefield) 6.62, 3. Daequan Harvin (Dunbar) 6.66, 4. Daniel Sherrod (Mount St. Joseph) 6.66, 5. Nate Rollins (Archbishop St. Joseph) 6.66.
300 dash: 1. Aaron Ray (Loyola Blakefield) 36.36, 2. Daequan Harvin (Dunbar) 36.84, 3. Daniel Sherrod (Mount St. Joseph) 36.95, 4. Ian Mullen (Westminster) 37.38, 5. Kevin Hackett (Century) 37.29.
500 dash: 1. Ian Mullen (Westminster) 1:09.39, 2. Marcel Montgomery (Manchester Valley) 1:09.52, 3. Coyle Saunders (Gilman) 1:10.26, 4. Cameron Rejonis (Smithsburg) 1:10.58, 5. Stephen Hurst (Century) 1:10.71.
800 run: 1. Owen Pett (McDonogh) 2:00.81, 2. Peter Capozzoli (C. Milton Wright) 2:06.67, 3. Irenge Nkere (Loyola Blakefield) 2:06.92, 4. Awais Khan (River Hill) 2:07.06, 5. Vinay Khosla (Dulaney) 2:07.73.
1,600 run: 1. Spencer Pett (McDonogh) 4:29.17, 2. John Kettula (South Carroll) 4:30.93, 3. Hayden Hebert (Century) 4:32.20, 4. Brad Wittstadt (Gilman) 4:38, 5. Sean Miller (Mount St. Joseph) 4:39.92.
3,200 run: 1. Kevin Zaleski (Mount St. Joseph) 10:15.35, 2. Colin Verrett (Loyola Blakefield) 10:21.09, 3. Pieter Heesters (Gilman) 10:23.41, 4. Zak Audia (Dulaney) 10:31.99, 5. Aidan Neal (Manchester Valley) 10:39.49.
55 hurdles: 1. Gus Cortezi (Gilman) 7.87, 2. JR Harrison (Dulaney), 3. Kai Herbert (Mount St. Joseph) 8.22, 4. Andrew Ray (Loyola Blakefield) 8.25, 5. Leconte Stover (Mount St. Joseph) 8.29.
4x200 relay: 1. McDonogh 1:35.82, 2. Mount St. Joseph 1:37. 54, 3. Gilman 1:38, 4. Archbishop Curley 1:39.04, 5. Hereford 1:39. 61.
4x400 relay: 1. Gilman 3:34.65, 2. Hereford 3:35.61, 3. Mount St. Joseph 3:37.59, 4. South Carroll 3:45.8, 5. Loyola Blakefield 3:46.73.
4x800 relay: 1. Manchester Valley 8:58.93, 2. Hereford 9:08.32, 3. Mount St. Joseph 9:09.85, 4. Loyola Blakefield 9:25.18, 5. Westminster 9:35.14.
High jump: 1. Kenneth Harrison (Mount St. Joseph) 5-09, 2. Billy Anderson (Boonsboro) 5-09, 3. Jeffrey Bindon (Dulaney 5-07, 4. Keegan Pross (Loyola Blakefield) 5-07, 5. Ian Hoffman (Archbishop Curley) 5-05.
Long jump: 1. Josh Green (Gilman) 21-00.75, 2. Donnie Young (Gilman) 20-10, 3. Alex Steadman (River Hill) 19-04.5, 4. Ian Hoffman (Archbishop Curley) 19-04.5, 5. Kenneth Harrison (Mount St. Joseph) 19-04.
Triple jump: 1. Josh Green (Gilman) 44-02, 2. Donnie Young (Gilman) 44-00.50, 3. Colin Evans (Manchester Valley) 40-08.50, 4. Oluwatobi Folorunso (River Hill) 39-11, 5. Sam Sloop (Mount St. Joseph) 39-01.
Pole vault: 1. Patrick Tunkel (South Carroll) 13-09, 2. Peyton Thomas (South Carroll) 13-09, 3. Ian Hoffman (Archbishop Curley) 13-03, 4. Cooper Neal (Century) 12-09, 5. Wyatt Parks (Hereford) 12-09.
Shot put: 1. Chet Brunner (Century) 52-04, 2. Samuel Burke (Archbishop Curley) 50-02.50, 3. Gage Crites (Gilman) 41-11, 4. Seins Burdt (South Carroll) 40-04.75, 5. Andrew Fan (Winters Mill) 39-04.
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS (TOP 10)
1. Dunbar 103, 2. Urbana 90.5, 3. Maryvale 73, 4. Hereford 59, 5. Mount de Sales 55.5, 6. South Carroll 43, 7. McDonogh 35, 8. Century 30.5, 9. Westminster 24, 10. Manchester Valley 18.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 5)
55 dash: 1. Isabella Whittaker (Mount de Sales) 7.20, 2. Jasmine Stanton (Century) 7:36, 3. Janasia Buckner (River Hill) 7:37, 4. Rakyia Addo (Dunbar) 7:44, 5. Ayanna Sirleaf (Dunbar) 7:48.
300 dash: 1. Isabella Whittaker (Mount de Sales) 39.45, 2. Aiona Green (Dunbar) 42.63, 3. Noel Cumberland (Maryvale) 42.81, 4. Madison Robinson (Maryvale) 43.31, 5. Rakyia Addo (Dunbar) 43.82.
500 dash: 1. Laura Schmidt (Hereford) 1:22.90, 2. Emma Radebaugh (Maryvale) 1:23.39, 3. Madelyn Boyce (South Carroll) 1:23.74, 4. Emma Buchanan (Maryvale) 1:24.13, 5. Cynthia Xi (River Hill) 1:25.90.
800 run: 1. Juliette Whittaker (Mount de Sales), 2:07.54, 2. Grace Siehler (South Carroll) 2:25.02, 3. Emily McDonell (Urbana) 2:27.89, 4. Rachel Thomas (Maryvale) 2:27.98, 5. Cecily Pokigo (McDonogh) 2:31.45.
1,600 run: 1. Grace Siehler (South Carroll) 5:20.15, 2. Kathryn Hopkins (Winters Mill) 5:25.68, 3. Sara Jarman (Urbana) 5:29.77, 4. Anna Albergo (Dulaney) 5:32.31, 5. Lyna Beraich (Urbana) 5:38.68.
3,200 run: 1. Rubie Goffena (Manchester Valley) 11:20.11, 2. Kathryn Hopkins (Winters Mill) 12:01.03, 3. Ivy Coldren (Urbana) 12:08.30, 4. Megan Warrenfeltz (Hereford) 12:59, 5. Allison Leimkuhler (Century) 13:00.94.
55 hurdles: 1. Amiyah Murray (Dunbar) 9.10, 2. Harmony Hartje (Urbana) 9.25, 3. Brooke Flanigan (South Carroll) 9.28, 4. Keelin Becker (Mount de Sales) 9.34, 5. Oni Scott (Urbana) 9:51.
4x200 relay: 1. Urbana 9:42.80, 2. Manchester Valley 10:13.66, 3. Maryvale 10:17.43, 4. Hereford 10:24.62, 5. Century 10:37.08.
4x400 relay: 1. Urbana 4:13.82, 2. Westminster 4:17.46, 3. Hereford 4:20.30, 4. Maryvale 4:22.43, 5. Dunbar 4:25.86.
4x800 relay: 1. Urbana 9:42.8, 2. Manchester Valley 10:13.66, 3. Maryvale 10:17.43, 4. Hereford 10:24.62, 5. Century 10:37.08.
High jump: 1. Oni Scott (Urbana) 5-03, 2. Amiyah Murray (Dunbar) 5-01, 3. Nia Brown (Boonsboro) 4-11, 4. Tara Coyne (Maryvale) 4-09, 5. Gabby Stapleton (McDonogh) 4-09.
Long jump: 1. Josh Green (Gilman) 21-00.75, 2. Donnie Young (Gilman) 20-10, 3. Alex Steadman (River Hill) 19-04.5, 4. Ian Hoffman (Archbishop Curley) 19-04.5, 5. Dominic Kirby (Mount St. Joseph) 19-04.
Triple jump: 1. Ayana Sirleaf (Dunbar) 35-10.5, 2. Keelin Becker (Mount de Sales) 32-10.25, 3. Akousa Akuffo (Maryvale) 32-09.25, 5. Kelsey Pflugrad (Hereford) 31-07.25.
Pole vault: 1. Elizabeth Schriver (Hereford) 11-00, 2. Vita Shats (Hereford) 10-03, 3. Zelda Hirsch (South Carroll) 9-09, 4. Tara Coyne (Maryvale) 9-09, 5. Harmony Hartje (Urbana) 9-03.
Shot put: 1. DeMya Campbell (Dunbar) 39-01, 2. Katie Devilbiss (Westminster) 37-04.75, 3. Elizabeth Mahoney (Francis Scott Key) 33-07.75, 4. T’Honer Stewart (Dunbar) 32-10.50, 5. Sydney Holton (McDonogh) 31-11.75.