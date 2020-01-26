For the first time since 2015, Century’s boys and girls are taking home indoor track county titles at the same time.
The Knights’ boys captured their ninth consecutive county championship with 132 points and crowned five individual champions in six events. The girls defeated two-time reigning county champions South Carroll with 142 points to capture their fourth overall county title — three athletes won individual titles, and the team won two relays.
Liberty’s boys took second with 77 points and South Carroll’s girls were second with 119 points.
“Being able to accomplish what they did today speaks measures to the work the kids put in every day,” Knights coach Dyron Johnson said. “It’s great to see the faith and trust they have in the staff to put them in positions to succeed. Today was a reward for their hard work and commitment throughout the season.”
Senior Caroline Mastria has been running track since she was a freshman and she won the 300-meter dash Saturday at Hagerstown Community College in 43.12 seconds. The growth of the Knights’ girls program has continued to progress over the years, she said, and it was only a matter of time before they accomplished the feat again.
“[The depth] contributes a ton because you have events like relays where you need four good runners and we were ablate pull out with the 4x200 and the 4x400 this year which is huge," Mastria said. "The 4x400 is always huge because it’s the last event so everything is always riding that. When you have that depth, we’re able to have the individual events and those relays which is huge.”
Freshman Jasmine Stanton won the 55 dash and anchored the Knights’ 4x200 relay that won county gold as well.
“My experience here has been really exciting,” Stanton said. “Getting better each time is really exciting, too.”
The Knights had a pair of athletes break county meet records on Saturday. Senior Tyler Dregely won the 1,600 run (4:27.2) to break former Liberty runner Kyle Hawkins’ record of 4:28.9 from 2013.
Senior Chett Brunner won the shot put with a personal record throw of 53 feet, 9.75 inches, which broke Westminster graduate Brendan Morales’ record of 53-8.5 from 2008.
Dregely also won the 800 run, and anchored the Knights’ 4x400 relay that took first place.
“Coming into the meet, I just want to do the best I could for myself and see all the hard work come to fruition to really bring out results and see what I can do for the team and for myself,” Dregely said. “I wanted to aim for first and the times would follow. I’m happy I could get the mile record, but there’s still a lot to be done and this is just the beginning.”
Brunner, who leads Class 2A in shot put, said he had the best series of his life at counties.
“All six of my throws were over 50 feet,” Brunner said. “Some fell kind of bad but last time I told myself I’m giving everything I have. My goal was to break the Carroll County record and it happened.”
Francis Scott Key crowned two individual champions in Chris Brooks (55 dash) and Devin Hurst (55 hurdles) on the boys side, and the Eagles also won the 4x200 relay.
South Carroll swept the pole vault competition — senior Patrick Tunkel cleared 14-6 to win the county title and teammate Peyton Thomas took second. Cavaliers junior Zelda Hirsch cleared 10-6 to win the girls title.
Century’s boys and girls swept the 4x400 relay and Manchester Valley swept the 4x800. Mavericks sophomore Rubie Goffena anchored the girls to victory in 10:15.18 and the boys won in 8:33.17. Goffena also won the 3,200 run in 11:32.77.
South Carroll junior Grace Siehler, the reigning Times Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, won the 1,600 and 800 runs. Cavs sophomore Madelyn Boyce took first in the 500.
Siehler said despite the talent that has graduated from the South Carroll program in the last few years, this year’s Cavaliers continue to give their all in every event.
“I was really happy with what I did and I like that I have made the 800 and 1,600 my events of indoor season so those are the events I will run at states,” Siehler said. “I like coming from cross country and pushing myself in the speed work because it’s a lot different … We’ve been working so hard in practice, especially my fellow distance girls that I train with every day.
“They’re getting so much better and it’s really helping our team as a whole.”
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Century 132, 2. Liberty 77, 3. South Carroll 74, 4. Francis Scott Key 70, 5. Westminster 68, 6. Manchester Valley 59, 7. Winters Mill 7.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 5)
55 dash: 1. Chris Brooks (Francis Scott Key) 6.82, 2. Kevin Hackett (Century) 6.84, 3. Hunter Rose (Century) 6.91, 4. Conor Finch (South Carroll) 6.94, 5. Davindra Lewis (Westminster) 6.99.
300 dash: 1. Kevin Hackett (Century) 37.06, 2. Sam Robinson (South Carroll) 37.75, 3. Hayden Ritz (Francis Scott Key) 37.76, 4. Ian Mullen (Westminster) 37.97, 5. Brady Crumbacker (Century) 38.24.
500 dash: 1. Stephen Hurst (Century) 1:09.43, 2. Ian Mullen (Westminster) 1:10.06, 3. Hayden Ritz (Francis Scott Key) 1:11.82, 4. Sam Robinson (South Carroll) 1:13.06, 5. Seth Lassiter (Liberty) 1:13.87.
800 run: 1. Tyler Dregely (Century) 2:01.68, 2. Sean Bradley (Manchester Valley) 2:05.78, 3. Brendan Cave (South Carroll) 2:06.12, 4. Gavin Edson (Liberty) 2:06.62, 5. Jake Beaumier (Liberty) 2:07.75.
1,600 run: 1. Tyler Dregely (Century) 4:27.20, 2. Hayden Hebert (Century) 4:30.58, 3. Brendan Cave (South Carroll) 4:38.79, 4. Gavin Edson (Liberty) 4:44.57, 5. Anders Madsen (Westminster) 4:44.8.
3,200 run: 1. Hayden Hebert (Century) 10:13.64, 2. Aiden Neal (Manchester Valley) 10:21.05, 3. Cole LaPierre (Francis Scott Key) 10:30.14, 4. Woodrow Kashima (Liberty) 10:34.75, 5. Jonah Zabik (Century) 10:35.36.
55 hurdles: 1. Devin Hurst (Francis Scott Key) 8.49, 2. Shawn Putnam (Liberty) 8.55, 3. Cameron Rucker (Westminster) 8.57, 4. Colin Apellaniz (Liberty) 9.58, 5. Victory Perricone (Manchester Valley) 10.07
4x200 relay: 1. Francis Scott Key 1:38.82, 2. South Carroll 1:39.29, 3. Century 1:40.81, 4 Westminster 1:40.83, 5. Liberty 1:41.13.
4x400 relay: 1. Century 3:40.37, 2. South Carroll 3:41.99, 3. Manchester Valley 3:47.03, 4. Liberty 3:49.39, 5. Westminster 4:00.24.
4x800 relay: 1. Manchester Valley 8:33.17, 2. Westminster 8:53.8, 3. Liberty 8:59.7, 4. Century 9:03.51, 5. South Carroll 9:27.21.
High jump: 1. Davindra Lewis (Westminster) 5-08, 2. Hayden Ritz (Francis Scott Key) 5-02, 3. Connor Babcock (South Carroll) 5-00, 4. Patrick Tunkel (South Carroll) 4-10, 4. Edward Watson (Century) 4-10.
Pole vault: 1. Patrick Tunkel (South Carroll) 14-06, 2. Peyton Thomas (South Carroll) 13-06, 3. Nick Jones (Manchester Valley) 12-00, 4. Matthew Williams (Century) 9-06, 5. Chris Marquis (Liberty) 9-00.
Shot put: 1. Chett Brunner (Century) 53-09.75, 2. Mason Breeze (Liberty) 49-06.5, 3. Ahmahn Cabaniss (Liberty) 45-09.5, 4. Nicholas Trey (South Carroll) 42-04.75, 5. Mark Wehland (Century) 41-05.5.
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Century 142, 2. South Carroll 119, 3. Liberty 78, 4. Westminster 57, 5. Man Valley 48, 6. Winters Mill 26, 7. Francis Scott Key 23.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 5)
55 dash: 1. Jasmine Stanton (Century) 7.38, 2. Isabella Mastria (Century) 7.7, 3. Amy Salingdong (South Carroll) 7.81, 4. Yani Hawthorne (Liberty) 7.83, 5. Jarrett Wagner (Westminster) 7.85.
300 dash: 1. Caroline Mastria (Century) 43.12, 2. Madelyn Boyce (South Carroll) 43.63, 3. Isabella Mastria (Century) 43.76, 4. Lauren Chesney (South Carroll) 43.82, 5. Sarah Simon (Century) 43.85.
500 dash: 1. Madelyn Boyce (South Carroll) 1:22.46, 2. Anna Hackett (Century) 1:23.11, 3. Sydney Scher (Liberty) 1:24.22, 4. Caroline Mastria (Century) 1:24.35, 5. Summer Morrison (Century) 1:25.46.
800 run: 1. Grace Siehler (South Carroll) 2:27.99, 2. Hailey Steier (Liberty) 2:29.64, 3. Madelyn Boyce (South Carroll) 2:33.59, 4. Summer Morrison (Century) 2:34.98, 5. Grace Culver (Liberty) 2:35.11.
1,600 run: 1. Grace Siehler (South Carroll) 5:26.77, 2. Kathryn Hopkins (Winters Mill) 5:34.95, 3. Sammie Spargo (Liberty) 5:38.04, 4. Allison Leimkuhler (Century) 5:38.18, 5. Jenna Zietowski (Liberty) 5:42.33.
3,200 run: 1. Rubie Goffena (Manchester Valley) 11:32.77, 2. Kathryn Hopkins (Winters Mill) 12:08.84, 3. Kelsey Shekore (South Carroll) 12:21.27, 4. Hope Callaway (Century) 12:28.1, 5. Elisa Greenwald (Century)12:39.86.
55 hurdles: 1. Jane Brewer (Century) 9.09, 2. Brooke Flanigan (South Carroll) 9.13, 3. Sammie Spargo (Liberty) 9.76, 4. Zelda Hirsch (South Carroll) 9.77, 5. Lauren Francino (Manchester Valley) 9.86.
4x200 relay: 1. Century 1:50.67, 2. South Carroll 1:53.45, 3. Westminster 1:53.54, 4. Liberty 1:55.84, Francis Scott Key 1:59.25.
4x400 relay: 1. Century 4:13, 2. Liberty 4:16.83, 3. South Carroll 4:17.53, 4. Westminster 4:20.25, 5. Francis Scott Key 4:50.55.
4x800 relay: 1. Manchester Valley 10:15.18, 2. South Carroll 10:16.84, 3. Century 10:34.33, 4. Liberty 10:39.6, 5. Westminster 11:04.8.
High jump: 1. Carrie Moore (Manchester Valley) 4-10, 2. Allison Everton (Century) 4-10, 3. Emma Hawks (Westminster) 4-08, 4. Madison Ward (Century) 4-06, 5. Kathryn Grow (Century) 4-06.
Pole vault: 1. Zelda Hirsch (South Carroll) 10-06, 2. Sydney Gallant (Century) 10-00, 3. Sophia Echevarria (Liberty) 8-00, 4. Carrie Moore (Manchester Valley) 7-00, 5. Sarah Gassman (Westminster) 7-00.
Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Mahoney (Francis Scott Key) 36-01.5, 2. Katie Devilbiss (Westminster) 35-04, 3. Megan Plummer (South Carroll) 34-03.25, 4. Abigail Wilhelm (Francis Scott Key) 28-09.5, 5. Clare O’Dwyer (Winters Mill) 27-05.5.