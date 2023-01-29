Century girls, Manchester Valley boys win 2023 Carroll County indoor track and field championships

From left, Kaci Laufer, Sydney Feola, Allyson Leimkuhler, Alayna Gifford and Isabella Masteria celebrate after winning the 4x400-meter relay Saturday at the Carroll County indoor track and field championships. (Timothy Dashiell)

The Century girls and Manchester Valley boys indoor track and field teams ended Saturday’s Carroll County championships in familiar territory: atop the podium.

For Century, which held off Westminster 134-127, the win marks the program’s fourth straight county championship. Coach Alexis Daniel had a feeling coming in that based on the way her team prepared, some of her girls’ best times had yet to come. Sure enough, several Knights set personal records.

“I’m really impressed with all the PR’s that we had today,” Daniel said. “Everybody just came out and did their best and executed everything we talked about in practice.”

One of Century’s best runners was Isabella Mastria, who won the 55-meter dash and the 300 dash and was a member of the winning 4x400 relay team. Mastria came into Saturday knowing she was going to face a heavy workload, but she got better and better as the event went on and helped lead her team to victory.

“It definitely feels great,” she said. “I’m just really happy that I could execute because it was a little stressful waking up this morning like, ‘Oh my God, I have so much to do.’”

On the boys’ side, it was yet another successful county championships for Manchester Valley, as the Mavericks edged Westminster, 103.5-101.5, to win back-to-back titles. They were able to seal another title in large part because of their thrilling win in the 4x400 relay.

Quinn Favorite was the star for Manchester Valley, performing well in the relay and following that up with a win in the 500. For Favorite, the sky is the limit for him and his teammates now that they have seen the fruits of their labor.

“We’ve got a great group of runners,” he said. “We were able to push each other all season and practice hard everyday.”

Team results

Boys indoor track team scores

1. Manchester Valley (103.5)

2. Westminster (101.5)

3. Winters Mill (90)

4. Century (87)

5. Liberty (56)

6. Francis Scott Key (52)

7. South Carroll (12)

Girls indoor track team scores

1. Century (134)

2. Westminster (127)

3. Manchester Valley (78)

4. South Carroll (57)

5. Winters Mill (48)

6. Liberty (28)

7. Francis Scott Key (16)

Boys individual results

Boys 55 Meter Dash

1st: Logan Haines (MV) 6.78

2nd: Deon Whitlow (WM) 6.86

3rd: Dylan Ritz (FSK) 6.93

Boys 300 Meter Dash

1st: Edwin Alfaro (W) 37.46

2nd: Isaiah Rivera (WM) 38.02

3rd: Quinn Favorite (MV) 38.43

Boys 500 Meter Dash

1st: Quinn Favorite (MV) 1:10.18

2nd: Tyler Edson (L) 1:11.52

3rd: Jeshua Jerusalem (FSK) 1:14.27

Boys 800 Meter Run

1st: Peyton Dill (C) 2:07.06

2nd: Christian Childs (MV) 2:07.27

3rd: Ryan Hartranft (C) 2:09.13

Boys 1,600 Meter Run

1st: Jackson Steinbrenner (WM) 4:34.47

2nd: Peyton Dill (C) 4:34.70

3rd: Gregory Schellberg (L) 4:35.04

Boys 3,200 Meter Run

1st: Jackson Steinbrenner (WM) 10:29.14

2nd: Thomas Sewell (C) 10:34.67

3rd: Gavin Boer (MV) 10:58.92

Boys 55 Meter Hurdles

1st: Cameron Rucker (W) 8.16

2nd: Garrett Boag (W) 8.20

3rd: Edwin Alfaro (W) 8.67

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay

1st: Westminster 1:38.73

2nd: Manchester Valley 1:38.77

3rd: Francis Scott Key 1:41.18

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1st: Manchester Valley 3:41.46

2nd: Winters Mill 3:43.19

3rd: Century 3:47.90

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

1st: Winters Mill 8:55.06

2nd: Century 9:26.67

3rd: Manchester Valley 9:34.35

Boys Pole Vault

1st: Lukas Michael (W)

2nd: Grant Smith (FSK)

3rd: Louis Losoya (C)

Boys High Jump

1st: David Ogunbanjo (L)

2nd: Cameron Rucker (W)

3rd: Oluwatobi Adelaja (FSK)

Boys Shot Put

1st: Nathan Michel (WM) 43-11.75

2nd: Brennan Smith (C) 40-70.50

3rd: Jacob Gibson (W) 39-00.25

Girls individual results

Girls 55 Meter Dash

1st: Isabella Mastria (C) 7.61

2nd: Jastney Scott (WM) 7.90

3rd: Norina Owusu (W) 7.92

Girls 300 Meter Dash

1st: Isabella Mastria (C) 42.98

2nd: Lauren Chesney (SC) 43.61

3rd: Gracie Tourangeau (C) 43.89

Girls 500 Meter Dash

1st: Alayna Gifford (C) 1:20.70

2nd: Elizabeth Szybalski (MV) 1:21.21

3rd: Gracie Tourangeau (C) 1:21.21

Girls 800 Meter Run

1st: Hannah Toth (W) 2:18.55 (County Record)

2nd: Alayna Gifford (C) 2:21.83

3rd: Elizabeth Szybalski (MV) 2:27.38

Girls 1,600 Meter Run

1st: Hanna Toth (W) 5:06.82

2nd: Audrey Houle (W) 5:29.50

3rd: Elizabeth Mitroka (C) 5:30.67

Girls 3,200 Meter Run

1st: Hannah Toth (W) 11:46.45

2nd: Emily Mitroka (C) 12:18.81

3rd: Rebecca Gauthier (L) 12:57.50

Girls 55 Meter Hurdles

1st: Sarah Gassman (W) 9.63

2nd: Carrie Moore (MV) 10.44

3rd: Nylah Craig (W) 10.47

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

1st: South Carroll 1:54.76

2nd: Century 1:55.17

3rd: Manchester Valley 1:56.64

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1st: Century 4:19.11

2nd: South Carroll 4:30.48

3rd: Manchester Valley 4:33.88

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

1st: Century 10:28.29

2nd: Manchester Valley 11:19.63

3rd: Liberty 11:24.13

Girls Pole Vault

1st: Sarah Gassman (W)

2nd: Ryehn Byrnes (W)

3rd: Amelia Zagorski (L)

Girls High Jump

1st: Ashliegh Porter (FSK)

2nd: Carrie Moore (MV)

3rd: Melissa Phan (MV)

Girls Shot Put

1st: Emma Reeves (W) 32-11.75

2nd: Naomi Witlow (WM) 31-08.00

3rd: Cheyenne Ellis (C) 29.08.75