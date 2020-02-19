Manchester Valley’s Rubie Goffena takes 3A state title in 3,200 run

Rubie Goffena completed a clean sweep of the 3,200-meter run for her indoor track season.
The Manchester Valley sophomore bested the Class 3A field Tuesday at the state meet at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, and won the race in 11 minutes, 19.45 seconds. Goffena earned her first track state championship, after winning the 3,200 this winter at the county and 3A West meets.
Goffena also ran a leg on the Mavericks’ 4x800 relay, which came in seventh. Westminster’s 4x800 squad finished 12th. The Owls’ 4x200 relay was also 12th.
Man Valley’s Sean Bradley finished sixth in the 800 run on the boys side, and teammate Aiden Neal took 14th in the 3,200. MV’s 4x800 relay was 10th and Westminster’s came in 16th.
Anders Madsen placed 16th in the 1,600 for the Owls.
NOTE: The meet ended too late for final results to be included.