Jasmine Stanton is a member of an exceptionally talented freshman class at Century this winter.
Stanton helped the Knights capture their first county title in five years, and the Knights were near the top of the team standings Saturday at the Class 2A West Region meet at Hagerstown Community College.
(The meet, which boasted 14 schools across 2A West and eight teams from 1A West, ended too late for final results to be included.)
Stanton won the 55-meter dash in 7.31 seconds, and anchored the Knights’ 4x200-meter relay that also won a regional title.
“I think I did well in both events,” Stanton said. “I know I started behind in the 55 but I was like, ‘You know what, I’ve got to win this,’ and I pushed it so I did, both in the 4x200 and the 55. I didn’t want to let my team down.”
Knights senior Caroline Mastria qualified for states with a fifth-place finish in the 300. Teammates Madison Ward and Ally Everton both qualified in high jump — Ward, a freshman, cleared 4 feet, 9 inches for second and Everton, a senior, also jumped 4-9 to take sixth based on the number of attempts.
Elizabeth Mahoney threw a personal record distance of 36-4.5 to capture a regional title, but the Francis Scott Key junior had to battle through two separate injuries to do so.
Mahoney said she suffered injuries to her shoulder and knee within a two-week span, and her regional title victory came as a surprise. Now she has her sights set on capturing a state title at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Center in two weeks.
“I’m really excited because I have a chance at winning,” Mahoney said. “Normally in 1A the competition was much greater so hopefully this year I’ll be able to pull off the win.”
Mahoney said she didn’t have a shot put coach her freshman year, so she went to a private coach for a while before life started to get too busy. The Eagles now have a new assistant coach in Theresa Juhase, and Mahoney said much of the team’s improvement can be credited to her.
“A lot of my form was incorrect before that but she helped me plant my feet and really start on the track to do better,” Mahoney said. “We used to not go down and do a lot of drills, but now we do an hour of drills every day.”
Mahoney won her third straight shot put county title at last week’s county meet. South Carroll junior Grace Siehler won the 1,600 in 5:25.77 and Winters Mill junior Kathryn Hopkins finished second in 5:32.23 — both girls qualified for states. Hopkins followed up with a victory in the 3,200, edging Middletown’s Erin McQuitty by three seconds.
Siehler placed third in the 800 in 2:26.48.
Cavaliers senior Brooke Flanigan took third in the 55 hurdles, and Century’s Jane Brewer finished fourth to qualify.
On the boys side, Century senior Tyler Dregely anchored the Knights’ state-qualifying 4x800 relay team that took second to Oakdale in 8:28.66. Dregely also qualified with a first-place finish in the 500 in 1:07.25.
Liberty’s Cameron Grier and Century’s Stephen Hurst also qualified in the 500. Knights junior Hayden Hebert took third in the 1,600 run behind Oakdale’s Kyle Lund and Collin Dempsey. Hebert also finished third in the 3,200 and qualified for states in both events.
Century senior Chett Brunner, who set a county meet record last week with a throw of 53-9.75, threw 50-3.75 to win the regional title. Liberty junior Mason Breeze was second with 49-4.25.
South Carroll sophomore Peyton Thomas cleared 14-1 to win pole vault regional title. Thomas took second to teammate Patrick Tunkel in pole vault at the county meet one week ago.
Tunkel, a senior, vaulted 14-6 for the county title and finished seventh at regionals. Thomas, Century senior Cooper Neal, and SC’s Trever Swope joined Tunkel in qualifying for states. Thomas vaulted 14-1 on his second attempt at regionals and took three attempts at 14-9 in an effort to qualify for New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
“It’s kind of hard without Patrick,” Thomas said. “We push each other a lot in practice.”
Vicki Pellicciotti, South Carroll’s pole vault coach, voiced her praise for the duo and said support from the vaulting community helps these athletes succeed.
“It’s a total blessing to have a group of kids that will push each other like this,” Pellicciotti said. “To see Patrick come from sophomore year to senior year and get that 14-6 jump, I think it has really pushed Peyton to go back and forth, with Patrick winning counties and Peyton winning regionals.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
“I think states is going to be a great competition all over again … they work hard and that’s the bottom line. They’re seeing the fruits of their labor, so I couldn’t be prouder of all these guys.”