Boys indoor track county meet scores adjusted, South Carroll’s Peyton Thomas wins pole vault

A judging error was discovered in the pole vault at the Carroll County Athletic League boys indoor track championships, which gave South Carroll junior Peyton Thomas the victory and adjusted some of the team scoring at the meet.
Thomas cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to claim the county title. At the Feb. 6 meet at Century High School, the final tally showed Thomas had missed height and didn’t qualify for the gold medal. Manchester Valley sophomore Nathan Kriet was tabbed the winner at the meet, but is now the silver medalist at 10 feet.
With Thomas’ county title and 10 team points, South Carroll finishes in third place in the team standings with 79 points. Century goes from third to fourth with 77.5. Liberty won the meet championship with 145 points and Westminster came in second with 117.5.