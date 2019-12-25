How it happened: Sophomore Colin Williams, who insisted in the week leading up to the Knights’ matchup with the Bears that his team would prevail with a penalty kick, converted in the eighth round of PKs to help send Century to the 2A state final. After a 1-1 game through regulation and two overtime periods, the teams went back and forth during PKs before Williams scored to put the Knights ahead, and goalie Ethan Ricketts came up with a save against Oakdale to seal it.