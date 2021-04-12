Carroll County’s private school basketball standouts from 2021 winter season

Carroll County’s three private schools all enjoyed some success this winter in boys basketball and girls basketball.
Carroll Christian, Gerstell Academy, and Springdale Preparatory each played shortened seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Patriots, Falcons, and Lions had boys and girls standout players nonetheless.
The Times reached out to the coaches of these teams and asked for their feedback on which players shined above the rest. Here’s a look at the top private school players from Carroll for the 2020-21 season.
GIRLS
Savannah Brooks, Springdale Prep, junior guard
Brooks set an early tone when she posted a triple-double in a victory Dec. 11 over Carroll Christian. The former first-team all-county guard from Francis Scott Key went for 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists in the Lions’ 68-18 rout.
Brooks finished the season averaging 26.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.4 steals, and 3.8 assists. She shot 77% from the free-throw line and 53% from the field.
Ten days before her performance against Carroll Christian, Brooks scored 30 and added 14 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals in a victory over Rosedale Baptist. Her finest effort may have come Jan. 19 against Cumberland Valley ― Brooks flirted with a quadruple-double and totaled 35 points, 10 steals, nine rebound, and seven assists in an 81-23 blowout.
Summer Brooks, Springdale Prep, eighth-grade guard
The younger Brooks sister put together a fine inaugural varsity season. Brooks averaged 14.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, and shot 80% from the free-throw line. She scored 30 in the victory over Carroll Christian, and collected 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists in Springdale Prep’s season-opening victory at Rosedale Baptist.
Annie Jackson, Gerstell, freshman guard
Jackson gave the Falcons 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.7 steals out of the backcourt. Jackson scored 13 and had five steals in a win March 3 over Maryland School for the Deaf.
Julianna Lesher, Springdale Prep, freshman forward
Lesher gave the Lions a presence in the post with 10.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. She had 12 points and 11 boards in the season opener for Springdale, then gave the Lions 14 and eight in their win over Rosedale Baptist. Lesher shot 63% from the free-throw line.
Joanna Matthews, Carroll Christian, eighth-grade guard
The rookie averaged 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Patriots, along with 5 steals and 3.3 assists per game. She scored a game-high 15 in Carroll’s 35-26 victory over Heritage Christian in late February.
Marley Saunders, Gerstell, sophomore guard
Saunders led the Falcons this winter with 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2 steals per game. She scored 17 in Gerstell’s season-opening win at St. Mary’s on Feb. 5, helping the Falcons avenge their playoff loss to the Saints from 2020.
Saunders recently got an invite to play for the U.S. Virgin Islands under-17 national team, which begins play April 28 in Nicaragua.
Kylie Redman, Gerstell, junior forward
Redman’s frontcourt skills helped lead the Falcons with 7.5 rebounds per game, and she added 7.2 points, 1.9 steals, and 1 block. She collected 10 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks in Gerstell’s win over MSD. Redman, a multi-sport standout, is committed to Jacksonville University for lacrosse.
Sophia Wedge, Carroll Christian, junior center
The post player averaged 4.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Patriots, and added 10 steals and seven assists for the season.
BOYS
Vince Atkins, Springdale Prep, senior forward
The 6-foot-4 forward helped the Lions with 7.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals per game. Springdale dealt with a handful of injuries and Atkins filled in quite well ― he had 14 points and 10 rebounds in his team’s 75-35 win over Carroll Christian on Dec. 10.
Atkins scored 10 in Springdale’s 75-63 win over Avalon on Feb. 19.
Khalik Gardner, Springdale Prep, sophomore guard
Gardner led the team in scoring at 17.7 point per game and added 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Gardner had 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Springdale’s win over Carroll Christian, and added 16 points the following night against Word of Life.
The 6-foot-2 guard netted 16 in the Lions’ 53-51 win over National Christian on Feb. 27.
Joe Matthews, Carroll Christian, sophomore forward
Matthews led the Patriots in scoring at 15.9 points, and added 6.5 rebounds per game. He added 27 assists and 18 steals, and was part of Carroll’s 8-7 season this winter. Matthews scored 18 against New Life in the season finale.
Detwan Montague, Springdale Prep, senior forward
The Lions’ 6-8 forward averaged 11.3 points and 6 rebounds, and had his way with several opposing defenses this winter. Montague pulled down 20 rebounds against Word of Life in December, and also scored 17 points. Montague also netted 14 points in a win over Broadfording Christian on Jan 21.
Dayyan Noble, Gerstell, senior guard
Noble was a Times second-team all-county selection in 2020, and he scored 10.5 points per game for the Falcons this winter. Noble also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals.
Jeremiah Stanton, Gerstell, senior guard
Stanton held his own against MIAA A Conference competition and averaged 17.8 points per game, which included a career high 28 points against St. Frances. Stanton reached double figures in every A Conference game, and posted four 20-point efforts along the way.
Stanton added 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals for Gerstell.
Reggie Tinsley, Carroll Christian, senior center
Tinsley was second on the Patriots in scoring average at 14.1 points per game, and also grabbed 8.9 rebounds while collecting 28 steals and 17 assists. He transferred from Gerstell Academy to play at Carroll Christian.
Tinsley had 23 points and 12 rebounds in Carroll’s 82-47 victory over New Life on Feb. 26.
Cam Wooden, Carroll Christian, junior guard
Wooden saw action in 12 games and averaged 9.9 points for the Patriots. The guard also collected 47 rebounds and averages 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists. Wooden helped Carroll enjoy a Senior Night victory in late February with 14 points, five assists, and three steals.
Elwyne Wordlaw, Springdale Prep, freshman guard
Wordlaw took hold of his opportunity become the Lions’ floor leader and didn’t look back. The freshman averaged 13.4 points and 12 assists, along with 5 rebounds and 1 steal per game.
Wordlaw had 18 points, matching a team high, and handed out 12 assists in Springdale’s win over Avalon School. He posted 10 points and 10 assists in a win against Broadfording.