Schools are closed until Jan. 2, 2020, but Carroll’s high school sports teams are about to resume play with various holiday tournaments in and around the county.
Liberty and Manchester Valley are each hosting basketball tournaments beginning Thursday. The Lions’ eight-team tourney includes county rivals Century and South Carroll, along with Catoctin, Marriotts Ridge, Rockville, Seneca Valley, and Wootton.
Century (4-1) plays Catoctin at 2:30 in a Freedom Division semifinal, followed by South Carroll (0-4) against Seneca Valley at 4:30 and Liberty (3-3) taking on Wootton at 6 in the Liberty Division semifinals. The divisional championship games are set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. and 6.
The Lions went 2-0 at their tournament last year to take the team title, and coach Brian Tombs said it’s nice to stay home for the holidays.
“Basketball is such a long season and it’s over two major holidays, [so] if you don’t have to travel and you can keep your kids closer to spend some more time with family, that’s definitely one of the reasons that we do it,” Tombs said. “We’ve played six games and we’re kind of figuring some things out. It gives me two games, where there’s not a whole lot of pressure, to play with things and tinker with things a little bit [and] we can get ready for the long run here coming up in January.”
Meanwhile, Man Valley’s boys and girls are home this week for their annual Holiday Hoops event. The Mavericks boys (2-2) play Hammond on Thursday at 3 p.m., and the girls (3-2) take on Marriotts Ridge at 7. The championship games are set for Friday at 5 (boys) and 7 (girls).
Westminster’s boys are in the Glen Burnie holiday tournament field, with the Owls (4-1) facing Broadneck on Thursday at 3 p.m. in their first game.
Meanwhile, Francis Scott Key’s boys (1-4) travel to Mount Hebron for holiday action against the host Vikings at 6, while Winters Mill hosts its own boys and girls tournament (eight teams each) beginning Friday. The Falcons boys (0-6) play Catonsville at 8:30, after the girls (2-3) face Clarksburg at 5:30.
Liberty’s girls (3-2) face South River on Thursday at 5 in their holiday tournament opener at Howard High School.
Century (3-3) gets Poolesvile on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Williamsport holiday tourney, and FSK (0-5) goes after its first win when the Eagles play Poly on Friday at 5 at the Bowie holiday tournament. South Carroll (0-5) has its two holiday games already set at the Ron Engle Classic at Middletown High.
The Cavaliers play Herndon (Virginia) on Friday at 1 p.m. and take on Walter Johnson on Saturday at 1. Westminster (3-2) travels to the Oakland Mills tourney and the Owls face Western Tech on Thursday at 3:30.
Gerstell’s boys (3-8) are in the Oakland Mills tournament Friday with a matchup against Richard Montgomery at 5 p.m., while the Falcons’ girls squad (5-3) is taking part in the annual Governor’s Challenge Basketball Tournament in Salisbury. Gerstell gets Wicomico on Monday morning at 11:45 in its first tournament game.
Carroll County’s wrestlers aren’t taking a break, either.
Century and Gerstell join Francis Scott Key in Uniontown on Friday for the annual Jeff Yingling Memorial Holiday Tournament. This year’s event features 12 teams and is slated to begin at 10 a.m., and Carroll’s three individual champions from last year are back in the field. Century had Carson Fitzgerald, FSK had Wyatte Johns, and Gerstell had Rami Tadros.
South Carroll is in action at the Damascus tournament that starts Friday, while Liberty, Man Valley and Westminster are part of the annual Duals at Westminster event that features 13 teams. The Damascus tourney features 16 teams and separates them into pools. The top four wrestlers in each pool advance to an 8-man bracket Saturday afternoon.
Liberty went 9-1 at the Duals at Westminster a year ago, while Man Valley finished 5-4 and the host Owls went 5-5. Lions senior McClain Butler is on the verge of posting his 100th career win.
South Carroll’s indoor track teams are in action Saturday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex for the Anne Arundel Invite before joining Century, FSK, Westminster, and Winters Mill at the Frostbite Invite on Dec. 30 back in Landover.