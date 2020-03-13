Several Carroll County wrestlers joined elite wins club this winter

Carroll County’s drought at the state wrestling tournament turned out to be brief when three South Carroll freshmen each placed first in their respective weight classes.
There were plenty of other highlights throughout the winter for various county grapplers, however.
At Manchester Valley, five wrestlers all surpassed 100 career wins during the season that saw the Mavericks make program history by winning their first Carroll County Athletic League tournament title and capturing their first regional dual-meet tourney crown. Four seniors reached the career milestone — Thomas Chenoweth (152 pounds), Hunter Green (126), Adam Mattson (160), and Chad Schaffer (138).
Chenoweth finished with 139 wins, one shy of tying Zach McAleer (Class of 2017) for the most in Mavs history. Schaffer totaled 131 career wins, Green posted 125, and Mattson had 124.
Heathe Hernandez (132) also eclipsed 100 career wins, with the junior sitting at 101 and another year to go.
Liberty senior McClain Butler (182) ended his high school career with 135 wins after finishing second at the state tournament. Butler became the Lions’ all-time wins leader and passed Casey Shea (Class of 2013, 132 wins) for the top spot.
Winters Mill had seniors Colby Unkart (138) and Hunter Merson (145) join the county’s 100-win club. Unkart has 129 wins, third most in Falcons history, and Merson ended with 104 wins.
South Carroll junior Antonio Bradford (160) is at 101 career wins.
Cavaliers freshmen Michael Pizzuto (106), Gage Owen (120), and AJ Rodrigues (126) each won Class 2A-1A state titles March 7 at Show Place Arena, snapping the county’s two-year run of no champs. And, they joined together to give South Carroll’s program 30 individual state titles.
The Cavs won three championships in 2015, 2016, and 2017 before doing it again this winter, and had one a year from 2010-14.
Carroll football players land on Super 22 Team: The Baltimore Touchdown Club recently unveiled its Super 22 Team, made up of 55 juniors who received all-state, all-league, and/or all-conference honors in 2019. Carroll County had four players on this year’s squad — Man Valley’s Jackson Boothby (athlete), South Carroll’s Ben Blum (offensive line), Westminster’s Erick Stranko (athlete), and Winters Mill’s Anthony Cegielski (defensive line).
Boothby made 62 tackles on defense and ran for 206 yards on offense, while scoring two touchdowns for the Mavericks. His tackles were fourth best for MV last fall.
Blum (6-foot-1, 240 pounds) helped the Cavaliers rush for more than 1,180 yards, and also played defensive line.
Stranko earned first-team all-county honors after leading Carroll in rushing (1,295 yards) and scoring (19 touchdowns). He collected 116 tackles on defense for the CCAL champion Owls.
Cegielski (6-2, 190) totaled 25 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for the Falcons.
Liberty looking to fill fall vacancy: Liberty athletic director Ed DeVincent said the school is searching for a varsity volleyball coach for the 2020 season. Anyone interested can contact him at erdevin@carrollk12.org, or 410-751-3560.