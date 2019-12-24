Quotable: “It’s a Day One motto, everyone knows what the goal is,” said midfielder Christian Etchison. “We’re not like other programs, we don’t shoot for winning a regional championship or going above .500. We shoot for being perfect all the time and Coach [Steve DeFeo] demands that out of us and we demand that out of each other. Our captains, me personally, probably got on the guys as much as Coach did this year just to demand that perfection we know we can achieve.”