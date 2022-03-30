Hereford girls lacrosse rallies back from first-half deficit to beat Westminster, 13-11

Hereford midfielder Lindsey Moneymaker knew Tuesday’s early-season game with Westminster matched two unbeaten teams. She also knew it was her time to shine.

Moneymaker scored six goals, including a crucial one to give Hereford the lead for good as the host Bulls topped visiting Westminster in a nonleague contest.

Hereford (4-0) trailed by as many as four goals, 7-3, midway through the first half before rallying.

Jess Kent led the Owls (2-1) with five goals of her own.

“Westminster’s a tough team, and it’s a good win for us,” first-year Hereford coach Kelly Swift said. “We knew we’d get a good game from them, and that’s exactly what happened.”

The Bulls looked a little lost in the first half. Westminster won most of the early draws and controlled the clock for a good portion of the first half. With the teams tied at 2, the Owls went on a run. Kent scored three straight goals in a 2:02 span to give the Owls a 5-2 advantage. Her second goal of the sequence came on a mistake by Hereford goalie M.K. McGonigle that left the net wide open, and the last came just 11 seconds later off a fast break following a draw control.

Hereford cut into the lead when Moneymaker scored from the top of the slot with a bounce shot that beat Westminster first-half goalie Syd Hetrick to cut the margin to 5-3. Westminster, though, added goals by Bridget Sheehy and Kate McAlohan to push the lead to 7-3 with 8:23 left in the first half.

Then it was Hereford’s turn.

The Bulls used two goals by Cam Kauffman and one each by Jordan Peterson, Maya Antonakas and Bailey Berquist to outscore the Owls 5-1 the rest of the half, tying the game at 8 entering the break.

The Bulls took the lead just 10 seconds into the second half when Moneymaker converted off a draw control win to jump ahead, 9-8. Hereford got another less than five minutes later when Antonakas scored on a free position.

To their credit, the Owls were not done. Kent scored the next two goals, the first coming on a free position, tying the game at 10 with 17:42 left.

Hereford controlled the possession after that, with Moneymaker scoring the next two goals, and Antonakas adding one to take a 13-10 lead with 8:40 left.

Westminster got one back with 3:30 left when Belle Dintino scored on a free position, but the Owls couldn’t get any closer.

“We started to come together as a team in the second half,” Moneymaker said. “We were getting to a lot of the 50-50 balls that we weren’t getting in the first half and our defense started playing better. It was good for us to come back like that, because we need games like this to get us ready for the rest of the season. We started to play better and better as the game went on.”

Hereford 13, Westminster 11

Goals: W – Kent 5, Sheehy 2, McAlohan 2, Dintino, Moreland; H – Moneymaker 6, Antonakas 3, Kauffman 2, Berquist, Peterson.

Assists: H – Antonakas, Ziegler.

Saves: W – Hetrick 4, Parks 5; H – McGonigle 5. Halftime: 8-8