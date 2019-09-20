Girls Soccer: Century stays unbeaten with county victory over Winters Mill

Century’s girls soccer team has taken the start of its 2019 season by storm.
The Knights defeated Winters Mill 2-0 in the Carroll County Athletic League opener for both teams Thursday, and Century also posted its third shutout on the year.
Century has outscored its opponents 19-7 through the first six games.
“I think we played very well in the first 10 minutes but I think we kind of dropped our level a little bit,” Knights coach Sara Figuly said. “Throughout the rest of the game, we played in spurts so I’m glad we came out on top with the win.
“We just need to focus each game so we’re not trying to get ahead of ourselves or look at our record as being undefeated right now because that could very easily change.”
Century sophomore midfielder Haley Greenwade sent a header in from Winters Mill goalie Reilly Lockwood’s right side. Junior midfielder Hannah Ham got a touch on the ball as it rolled past Lockwood and into the net to give the Knights a 1-0 lead about 4 minutes into the game.
Less than six minutes later, Greenwade sent a crisp, low shot to the left corner of the goal to put the Knights up by two.
The Knights peppered the Falcons’ defense with shots through the majority of the first half, and a few were close scoring chances. Summer Morrison, a Century senior, sent a shot through the air that bounced off the top of the goal with 2:26 left to play, and another shot bounced off a Winters Mill defender and out of bounds.
“I feel like in order to hold them off in the second half, we had to step to the ball more because they are a physical team and they’re very compact in the middle,” Greenwade said, with a box of Dunkin' Donuts in hand. “We had to step to the ball more in the middle so we could get it up because they like to hold the middle and get it out wide.”
The Falcons held close with the Knights in the second half and left them scoreless through 40 minutes of play. Morrison sent a shot in from the outside left of Lockwood in goal, but Lockwood dived to catch the ball and fell with the ball in her grasp.
Century senior defender Grace Anderson took a free kick from the 10-yard line with less than 20 minutes remaining, but the ball bounced off the side of WM freshman Kiyomi Mastro. Kara Maurantonio took a pair of corner kicks for the Knights, and Anderson sent a shot to goal that sailed just outside of the net.
Century senior goalie Jordyn Vanarsdale helped maintain the shutout after stopping a point-blank shot on goal from Winters Mill off of a corner kick with less than five minutes to play. Lockwood, who made 10 saves for WM, returned the favor by stopping a shot from Hackett a few moments later.
“We have to get out of a slow start,” Falcons coach Denny Snyder said. “Our second half team can't play a team like Century and give up two goals in the first 15 minutes but after that I thought we settled in and made adjustments at halftime and we played them even in the second half. The girls played their hearts out out there and I can’t fault that.”
Winters Mill won three straight games to start the season before falling to Century, and Snyder praised Lockwood’s performance in goal and the team’s second-half effort.
Greenwade has played a role in each of the Knights games this season and leads the county in scoring with 20 points (nine goals, two assists).
Goals: C-Hannah Ham, Haley Greenwade.
Assists: C-Greenwade.
Saves: WM-10 (Reilly Lockwood); C-4 (Jordyn Vanarsdale).
Halftime: Century, 2-0.