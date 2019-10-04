Century and South Carroll last met in the Class 2A West Region girls soccer playoffs last fall, and the Knights scored three straight goals to overpower the Cavaliers.
The rivals entered Thursday’s Carroll County Athletic League clash unbeaten, but the Knights made sure they didn’t break that streak as they defeated SC 2-0, good for their sixth shutout in 10 games this season.
Freshman midfielder Emily Beall-Dennell and sophomore midfielder Haley Greenwade each scored for the Knights, and both goals came off a pair of corner kicks from senior midfielder Summer Morrison.
“I think we all bonded really well and we all got each other hyped up because we were all so nervous,” Knights senior defender Grace Anderson said. “We knew we were an equal team to them and it showed on the field that we really bonded and didn’t let each other get into each other’s heads.”
Greenwade, who leads Carroll County in scoring, navigated her way through a pair of South Carroll defenders and took a shot that collided with the center of the crossbar and out of play just 6 minutes, 41 seconds into the game.
She found a breakaway opportunity about eight minutes later, but Cavaliers senior goalie Paige Abbott rushed out to intervene and stopped the run. The Knights took a corner kick shortly after, but the Cavaliers’ defense pushed the ball back toward midfield.
Morrison took a shot from Abbott’s left, but it was kicked too high over the goal and the teams entered halftime tied 0-0.
Morrison took a corner kick abut 2:40 into the start of the second half and Beall-Dennell knocked the ball in to give the Knights a 1-0 lead over the Cavs. About five minutes later, Morrison set up to take a second corner kick for the Knights and Greenwade sent the ball to the back of the net with a header to put the Knights up 2-0.
“I usually don’t like taking them but since I’m on that side we work on them all the time at practice,” Morrison “We just always put someone on it, we have to get it in there so it was really crucial tonight.”
The Cavaliers won six straight games and allowed just three goals all year prior to facing the Knights — Abbott, who leads the county in save percentage, made 10 saves for the Cavs (6-1, 2-1).
SC coach Andrew Isacco praised his athletes for their effort against the Knights, and said his Cavaliers have a lot of fight left before the regular season comes to a close.
“They never stopped playing and you like to see that in a team,” Isacco said. “They’re feisty and obviously it’s a game we would have liked to win against one of our rivals, another undefeated team, but they got us in two set pieces and we have to get better on defending the set pieces.
“I challenged them before the game to learn something and I think we learned something. I have no different opinion of them now than I did before the game. We’re a great team and we can learn from this and we will learn from this.”
Goals: C-Emily Beall-Dennell, Haley Greenwade.
Assists: C-Summer Morrison 2.
Saves: SC-10 (Paige Abbott); C-2 (Jordyn Vanarsdale).
Halftime: Tied, 0-0.