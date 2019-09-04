2019 Girls Soccer Preview Capsules

Outlook: The Falcons repeated as CCAL champions last fall, but lost two first-team all-countians to graduation, Kyla Holt, and the Player of the Year in Erin Snyder. Look for some underclassmen to step up on the field for the Falcons to replace the seniors who graduated this fall. “I am encouraged with the fact that so many of our players participated in our summer workouts and are in good, physical condition,” Snyder said via email.