2019 Girls Soccer Preview Capsules

Century
Coach: Sara Figuly, 15th year
Last year’s record: 8-7-1, 3-3 county
First game: Sept. 6 at Atholton, 5:30
Key losses: Kayla Hatmaker, Emily Rusk, Megan Snyder
Key returners: Haley Greenwade, sophomore MF; Olivia Mead, sophomore D; Summer Morrison, senior MF; Emily Streett, junior MF; Jordyn Vanarsdale, senior GK
Outlook: The Knights lost Rusk and Snyder, two Times first-team all-countians, to graduation last year, but return with talent in all field positions to help the team find success. “We are pleased to have a team that is working extremely hard and determined to have a successful season,” Figuly said via email.
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Scott Matteson, 3rd year
Last year’s record: 3-10, 0-6 county
First game: Sept. 10 vs. Catoctin, 5
Key losses: Lexi Adkins, Emily Dell, Haley Sawyer, Jodie Staub
Key returners: Alyssa Boyer, senior D; Hannah Hockensmith, senior GK; Annie Sensabaugh, senior D; Marina Weller, senior F
Outlook: The Eagles return 15 varsity members from last year’s squad that went winless in county play. Adkins, a first-team all-countian, graduated, but Matteson said the quality and experience of this year’s squad has improved. “Usually being the smallest school in the county makes it difficult to compete, but I believe we are going to cause some issues for the big boys this year,” Matteson said via email.
Liberty
Coach: Danielle Prietz, 5th year
Last year’s record: 9-6-1, 3-2-1 county
First game: Sept. 13 vs. Bohemia Manor, 6:30
Key loss: Kasey Lamb
Key returners: Emily Jarboe, senior MF; Izzy Llwellyn, senior D; Grace Maciejewski, senior D; Caitlin Mulholland, senior GK; Carly Squillaro, senior D; Jordan Townsend, sophomore MF
Outlook: The Lions suffered just five losses in the regular season last year and four were by just one goal. They return with 12 seniors, 10 juniors, and one sophomore with high expectations for another strong season. “We are a deep and balanced team across the offense, midfield, and defense,” Prietz said via email.
Manchester Valley
Coach: Hogan Allen, 1st year
Last year’s record: 6-11, 3-3 county
First game: Sept. 9 vs. North Harford, 6:30
Key losses: Briana Bush, Jeri Garland, Maddie Lindstedt, Abby Ziegenfuse
Key returners: Madi Allen, junior F; Kenzie D’Anthony, senior F; Morgan Kresslein, junior MF; Amber Pratt, senior MF; Sydney Resau, senior GK; Clare Sunderland, senior D
Outlook: The Mavericks fell short of a Class 3A West title last fall, and return 13 players from last year’s varsity squad. D’Anthony, a 2018 first-team pick, returns to help lead the Mavs with a new coach at the helm this year. “We are going to play a very different brand of soccer this year,” Allen said via email. “The players are excited.”
South Carroll
Coach: Andrew Isacco, 10th year
Last year’s record: 7-5-1, 2-3-1 county
First game: Sept. 6 vs. Bel Air, 6:30
Key losses: Jamie DiTullo, Sarah Langille, Megan O’Neill, Lexi Winkler
Key returners: Paige Abbott, senior GK; Paiton Abbott, senior D; Katie Carroll, senior MF; Madeline Davis, senior D; Brooke Flanigan, senior F; Peyton Golueke, senior MF
Outlook: The Cavaliers return with a veteran-clad roster of 11 seniors this fall, despite losing first-team all-countians Langille and O’Neill to graduation last year. The returning players have started to set a solid foundation for the program so far, Isacco said via email. “Our success depends on our focus, energy, and effort each practice and game,” he said.
Westminster
Coach: Dannielle Midkiff, 2nd year
Last year’s record: 9-5-1, 4-1-1 county
First game: Sept. 10 vs. Wooten, 6:30
Key losses: Ava Boussy, Hannah Green, Kristen Janeczek, Regan Miller, Caroline Zentz
Key returners: Faith Chmielewski, senior MF; Ella Henline, junior F; Madison Mills, senior D; Rachel Moberly, senior D; Lauren Saltz, junior MF; Elsa Schoberg, junior MF
Outlook: The Owls lost first-team all-countians Boussy, Green, and Zentz to graduation last year, but bring in a talented group of underclassmen set to make strides this season. “Our team is young with only five seniors, but full of enthusiasm and excited to see what we can accomplish,” Midkiff said via email.
Winters Mill
Coach: Denny Snyder, 8th year
Last year’s record: 4-5-3, 4-1-1 county
First game: Sept. 10 vs. Gerstell, 6:30
Key losses: Kelsey Barry, Kaitlyn Belfield, Kolby Brown, Katelin Haines, Kyla Holt, Shelby Reppe, Erin Snyder, Kaitlyn Thompson
Key returners: Emma Alascia, senior MF; Emma Bozzell, senior D; Madison Harmening, junior MF; Reilly Lockwood, junior GK; Isela Monroy, senior MF; Megan Paschall, senior D
Outlook: The Falcons repeated as CCAL champions last fall, but lost two first-team all-countians to graduation, Kyla Holt, and the Player of the Year in Erin Snyder. Look for some underclassmen to step up on the field for the Falcons to replace the seniors who graduated this fall. “I am encouraged with the fact that so many of our players participated in our summer workouts and are in good, physical condition,” Snyder said via email.