Liberty senior forward Alanna Wray didn’t waste any time.
Wray scored two goals in a little more than 2 minutes to give the Lions a 2-0 lead over Manchester Valley in the first 10 minutes of play, and the visiting Lions went on to win 3-0 in a Carroll County Athletic League contest Thursday.
The victory marked the eighth shutout in 12 games for the Lions this season.
“Being a forward, I really rely on my centers and my outsides and obviously my other forwards,” Wray said. “It’s really helpful to trust that they’re going to be there for you and that you’re going to have somebody to have your back.”
Wray’s first goal came less than seven minutes into the game when she sent a shot into the back of the net off a feed from sophomore Jordan Townsend. Her second goal was a low shot that came off a short breakaway from Caitlin O’Dea. The Lions (10-2, 4-0 CCAL) rode that momentum through the rest of the half, and the game.
“We’ve been talking about playing faster, and so to score the first goal within eight minutes was huge for us because then it just keeps our momentum going,” Lions coach Danni Prietz said. “Usually we see a shift change because we pick up a faster pace in the game so it helps when we can score early, for sure.”
The Mavericks (5-5-2, 2-3-1) took a trio of corner kicks in the first half, but neither set piece made its mark, and the Lions maintained a 2-0 lead at the break.
O’Dea, a junior forward was fed a pass through the middle from Claire Burgoon and scored on a breakaway opportunity to give the Lions a 3-0 lead about two minutes, 14 seconds into the start of the second half.
The Lions had a close scoring opportunity with 32:58 still to play, but Mavericks goalie Sydney Resau tipped the ball up, it hit the crossbar, and she deflected it out to the right side of the goal.
Resau, who made 10 saves for the Mavericks, saved a free kick taken by Townsend just a few minutes later.
MV’s Taylor Dadds, a sophomore, took a swift free kick with 11:22 left to play, but it was caught by Lions goalie Caitlin Mulholland, who made nine saves.
Prietz said this year’s Lions are composed in the back, and they’ve continuously worked on possessing the ball up and through the field rather than kicking it out of bounds.
“I feel like we’re a pretty solid defense, especially when we switched up our formation,” Lions senior defender Grace Maciejewski said. “We worked better in that formation. We work well together and even if we made one or two substitutions everyone is still solid in the back and we’re still able to push up and defend our half of the field.”
The Lions remain undefeated in county play and take on Century, also undefeated, in a battle for the Carroll County Athletic League title next Thursday.
Goals: L-Alanna Wray 2, Caitlin O’Dea.
Assists: L-Jordan Townsend, O’Dea, Claire Burgoon.
Saves: MV-10 (Sydney Resau); L-9 (Caitlin Mulholland).
Halftime: Liberty, 2-0.
JV result: Tied, 1-1.