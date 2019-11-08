Century girls soccer coach Sara Figuly said there’s a lot of hype surrounding her undefeated team, but the Knights’ focus continues to be on what they are capable of doing.
The Knights (16-0) are back in the 2A state semifinals for the third time in five seasons and face Calvert, a rematch from their 2016 semifinal, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Montgomery Blair High School. The Carroll County Athletic League champions are search of their first state title since 2013, and fourth overall — they were semifinalists in 2016, 2017 and 2015.
“The girls are extremely excited,” Figuly said. “We’ve been preparing for it all week long.”
Haley Greenwade, Summer Morrison, Kara Stach, and Emily Beall-Dennell command the Knights on offense, and the team has outscored its opponents 43-9 this fall.
Greenwade, a sophomore, leads the county with 52 points (24 goals, four assists), and scored one of the Knights’ goals in a 3-0 playoff win over Oakland Mills. Morrison, one of the team’s seven seniors, scored back-to-back game-winners in playoff victories over Liberty and Eastern Tech.
The defense, led by Grace Anderson, Emma McGraw, Olivia Mead, Emily Streett and goalie Jordyn Vanarsdale, has posted 11 shutouts this season and hasn’t allowed a goal since Oct. 7.
Calvert (13-3-1) won a state championship in 2014 and were semifinalists in 2002, 2012 and 2015. The Cavaliers bring a six-game win streak into Saturday, and have outscored their two previous playoff opponents 25-0.
The winner will take on Rising Sun or Middletown in the state final next week at Loyola University.
“I’m so proud of them and they’re definitely excited and proud of their accomplishments, but the season isn’t over yet,” Figuly said. “I think that’s where a lot of the excitement comes from right now, but we have two games left. There’s two more and this is how close we are to it."
Field Hockey
Westminster (13-5) takes a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s 3A state final at Washington College, where the Owls face Urbana at 1:30 p.m. These teams met last season in the 3A West final, and Westminster prevailed 3-1. Urbana won the regional crown against the Owls in 2017 by winning in double overtime.
The Hawks (14-1) are going after their first state championship in their first finals appearance, while the Owls aim for their 10th in program history. Westminster last won a state crown in 2014.
Liberty (17-0) closes out a day of four state championship games in. Chestertown when the Lions face Washington at 6:30 p.m.
Liberty cruised past Patuxent 5-0 in its state semifinal Thursday night at Paint Branch High School.