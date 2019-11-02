One lucky cross — and a bounce — was exactly what Century needed.
The Knights faced a lot of scoring opportunities against Eastern Tech in Saturday’s Class 2A state quarterfinal at Western Regional Park, but none were being finished. The team seemed frustrated as the Mavericks’ defense kept finding ways to keep the Knights at bay.
However, Summer Morrison sent what was intended to be a crossing pass toward the goal, but the ball bounced up and over the head of Eastern Tech goalie Briella Edwards and into the goal with less than 18 minutes to play.
The lone goal proved to be the game-winner — the Knights beat the Mavericks 1-0 and will face Calvert in a 2A state semifinal rematch Nov. 9 at Montgomery Blair High School.
“We need to work on finishing the ball,” said Morrison, a senior midfielder. “It’s just frustrating to dominate a game and not be able to get it to the back of the net and that’s something we need to focus on this week to be mentally prepared for Calvert.”
Century last earned a trip to the state semifinals in 2016, and the Knights fell to Calvert 3-1 — it was the team’s second consecutive state final four appearance.
The Knights (16-0) took six shots on goal in the first half.
Freshman midfielder Emily Beall-Dennell sent a low shot to the goal that was stopped by Edwards. Grace Anderson, a senior defender, took a free kick from about 25 yards out, but the Mavericks’ defense pushed the ball out to midfield.
The Knights took a corner kick — sent in by Morrison — that hit off a Century player that was eventually cleared by the Mavericks.
Edwards made a pair of saves on a point blank shot from sophomore forward Haley Greenwade late in the first half. The ball bounced off of Edwards’ hands, but she regained possession to keep the Knights from finding the back of the net.
Anderson sent in a free kick from about 40 yards out early in the second half, but the ball rolled over the back of the goal. The Knights took three set-piece chances before Morrison’s cross in from the left side connected with the back of the net.
“Their defense held us good enough for it to only be 1-0 so going into the next few games we’re going to have to know that it’s not going to come to us,” Anderson said. “We’re actually going to have to work for it.”
Greenwade attempted a penalty kick with 4:20 left to play, but Edwards stopped it. Edwards made 14 saves in goal for the Mavericks (5-7).
The Knights earned their 11th shutout of the 2019 season with the victory, and Sara Figuly said it’s the most the program has earned in a season in her 16 years as coach.
Anderson, a captain, helps lead the defensive unit that has allowed just nine goals all year.
“It’s so amazing,” she said. “Obviously I feel like defense doesn’t get as much credit with the people scoring goals but it does show that all of us, all four of us and [goalie Jordyn Vanardsale] and the subs, have helped us be who we are. It really does show with the 11 shutouts.”
Goals: C-Summer Morrison.
Assists: None.
Saves: ET-14 (Briella Edwards); C-1 (Jordyn Vanarsdale).
Halftime: Tied, 0-0.