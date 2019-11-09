After Century and Calvert battled back-and-forth in Saturday’s girls soccer Class 2A state semifinals for 80 minutes, the Knights undefeated season ended in an instant.
The ball hit Cavaliers forward London Lewis in the face, but Lewis kept running. She ran past one Century defender, and sprinted toward the goal as another defender closed in.
Lewis shot the ball a step ahead of her, and it ended up in the back of the net for the overtime winner.
“The ball came up and hit me in the eye, I thought my contact fell out,” Lewis said. “But I saw there was nobody there and I just kept running through the ball and saw I was 1 vs. 1 with the goalie and knew it was my chance to finish.”
Lewis was mobbed by her Calvert teammates, while the Knights were in disbelief. Senior defender Grace Anderson, who tried to catch up to Lewis but never got there, crumpled to the ground face first. The rest of her teammates solemnly walked toward the far left corner of the Montgomery Blair High School field, still trying to process how their season came to a close in the blink of an eye.
“It’s the goalie’s worst nightmare on a breakaway,” Century goalie Jordyn Vararsdale said. “[Lewis] did everything right.”
The game was a rematch of the state semifinals in 2016, which was a 3-1 win for Calvert. This one was a slugfest.
Century (16-1) came in with a strong offense and hadn’t conceded a goal in its past five games. The Cavaliers (13-3) entered the match on a six-game win streak, outscoring their previous three opponents in the state playoffs 30-2.
The Knights offense was able to put 13 shots on goal, though few of them were clean. Sophomore forward Haley Greenwade, who scored 24 goals this season, recorded just one shot and was on the bench to start overtime because of an injury she suffered late in the match. Calvert scored before she had a chance to enter the game.
The Knights have now fallen short in their last three state semifinal appearances since winning the state championship in 2013.
“I think our girls were trying and working extremely hard,” Century coach Sara Figuly said. “It just didn’t happen to go our way.”
Neither team could take control in the first half, though both teams had some solid runs on goal. Century had the best chance for either team, as senior Kara Stach had a point-blank shot that Calvert goalie Hannah Wilt saved. The Cavaliers were able to get behind the Knights back line at times but were called offsides multiple times.
The second half was more of the same, though both teams were more frantic. In the 42nd minute, a Century header was slapped away by Wilt off a free kick. Five minutes later, a shot from Lewis hit the crossbar and the follow up from Bridget Harris was saved by Vanardsale. Calvert started to put more pressure on Century down the stretch, but the Knights rallied to mount an eventually unsuccessful final push.
After Century started with the ball in overtime, Lewis scored on Calvert’s first time touching the ball in the extra period.
The Cavaliers will be looking for their second state championship when they face Middletown next weekend at Loyola University, having knocked off Fallston to win their first in 2014.
Goals: CAL-London Lewis.
Assists: None.
Saves: CAL-8 (Hannah Wilt); CEN-7 (Jordyn Vanarsdale).
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Halftime: Tied, 0-0.