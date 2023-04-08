Jim Gronaw: The attraction of hooking a ‘hatchery giant’ | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Okay, April is here and all the regional, traditional “trout openers” have come and gone. The weather on opening day was a little rough with wind and rain, but lots of nice, stocked trout were caught by eager anglers anticipating the time-honored tradition of the trout fishing opening day.

In both Maryland and Pennsylvania waters, fish commission agencies and DNRs have been stocking some very large, “brood” fish that can run from 4 to 10 pounds — giant trout by any mans measure. Yes, they are stocked, were reared in a concrete pond and fed high protein pellets to accelerate growth and by most standards are not considered terribly difficult to catch. But it is the size of these fish that attract many of the anglers who hope to encounter one, or maybe more, of these obese, hook-jawed fish. They are what we call “hatchery giants”

My first experience with larger than 12-inch trout came at a small, southern Pennsylvania public lake where the local agency supplemented the state stocking with some larger fish. It was long after the opening day riot and some anglers were even fishing for the lake’s population of bass and panfish. Still, larger rainbow trout were surfacing just beyond casting distance. As I kept throwing a micro jig in their direction, I finally hooked up with one of them and managed to land a buxom 24-incher thanks to the assistance of a nearby angler and his sizable landing net. A memorable catch, I would go many years before I caught another one like it.

Fast forward to this past week where I decided to avoid the opening day crowds and crazies and opted for some laid back casting for some abundant rainbow and golden trout from a club venue in southern Pennsylvania. We had fished here before and especially targeted some of the giants that were routinely stocked, fish that would run from 24 to 30-inches long and weigh over 12-pounds, true hatchery heavyweights. We had been successful in previous years and caught and released several fish in the 6 to 8-pound class. Numerous 15 to 18-inch fish just made the option a no-brainer and the possibility of a giant was always real.

One of the things that makes pond or small lake trout lethargic is quickly rising water temperatures like we have had recently. We noticed some surface feeding activity and a few cruising fish but not to the normal level we see shortly after opening day. Hence, fishing was slow and the dozen or more anglers already there had little to show for the morning’s effort.

I found out years ago that some of the smallest jig options I tie for bluegills would make big trout go bonkers. Similar to indicator nymph fishing, I use a small bobber about 3 feet above the 1/64th ounce hair jig and work it slowly with ultralight spinning gear and 2 or 4-pound mono. The tiny jigs are usually tied in brown, black or olive and generically represent any number of insects. And, to a point, they look much the color and size of the pellets that these fish have been eating all their lives.

The hooking and landing of a "hatchery giant" trout can be credited to local fishery agencies putting large, stocked fish in many regional venues. (Jim Gronaw)

Simple fishing, but many anglers just don’t trust the jig unto itself as enough of an enticement for a fish. Hence, people start fishing PowerBait, worms, spinners or spoons for the hatchery fish and often do quite well catching them. I still like the idea of fooling even stocked fish on a lure I made. But over the years, tiny jigs have taken more quality trout for me, stocked or native, than any other lure type.

I picked up a small golden trout and then went fishless for at least an hour before my bobber dipped below the surface. Setting the hook, I immediately saw a large, silver-sided trout writhing and gyrating below the bobber in the clear water. I had done it, I had hooked one of those hatchery giants I had hoped would show up, challenge my gear, make my day, make my trout fishing season. Now the task at hand was to land the fish on ultralight.

I had time, no where to go and plenty of line. No one was within a hundred yards of me, so a tangled line was not going to happen. My good friend, Alvie Sickle, saw I was hooked up with a big fish and soon came over for “net duty.” A steady, give-and-take battle ensued and after nearly 15-minutes the fish still was 20 yards from the bank. Several minutes later, Alvie dipped the heavy trout and, at long last, the hatchery giant was mine.

We took photos and video of the pellet fed freak. It was a female rainbow trout with a damaged mouth and nose, likely wounds received from scraping the concrete raceway while chasing pellets. She was long, 27.75 inches with mouth open and 26.75 with the mouth closed. Her tail was rough and rounded from her habitation. From the standpoint of sheer beauty, she actually lacked a little bit of what one might desire. No, this was not Montana, Argentina or even one of those prime limestone streams of Pennsylvania. We weren’t fly-fishing nor did we have a guide, and we didn’t recount the ordeal over fine wine and dinner later that evening back at the lodge. Nope. This was hard-core, early season trout fishing in real-world America where most of us cut our teeth on stocked fish.

As I age and develop seemingly one medical issue after another, I embrace each and every fish as something special, something good. It doesn’t have to be a large fish, but rather, I’ll take a gorgeous sunfish in spawning colors or a foot-long smallmouth bass that fights like a demon. Even carp and catfish have a special place in my heart and history. Those trout that fall into the “hatchery giant” category are usually rare and indeed exciting. I have been blessed to land several over the years and found every one of them challenging fighters that tested my fish-playing skills to the max. My good friend Alvie caught and released nine or 10 quality trout to 18 inches. And although I had hooked just two trout, I got the one I wanted. It was a very good day.