Greyson Lyons serves as honorary captain for Winters Mill football home opener: ‘It means everything’

Greyson Lyons takes part in the coin flip as Francis Scott Key, left, and Winters Mill get ready for their game at Winters Mill High School on Friday, September 16, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The home opener is an event every football player looks forward to. To step on your home field with your teammates, listening to the roar of the home crowd, it’s a special moment.

Winters Mill had its home opener Friday night against Francis Scott Key, and the Falcons faithful gave a roar that echoed across Carroll County. In the midst of all the maroon-and-silver clad Falcons, there was No. 52 — Greyson Lyons.

Lyons wasn’t sure he’d get the chance to be with his teammates, his brothers, celebrating the first home game of the year. But sure enough, he was there.

His teammates never doubted it.

“He’s a strong kid. He’s got it in him,” Winters Mill senior Will Snyder said. “He can lift up the team in ways we can’t.”

Greyson Lyons (52) is joined by Winters Mill teammates, from left, Will Litz, Nico Baez, Luke Snyder and Will Snyder as they walk to midfield for the coin flip before Friday night's game against Francis Scott Key. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Two weeks ago, it wasn’t certain Lyons would be on the field this night. In fact, being on that sideline was the least of anyone’s concerns.

In Winters Mill’s season opener Sept. 2 at St. John’s Catholic Prep, Lyons was unresponsive after a play. First responders rushed to Lyons to revive him with use of a defibrillator. He was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he underwent days of tests before being diagnosed with a heart condition known as Long QT syndrome.

Lyons needed surgery to install a defibrillator. Before Friday’s game, Lyons joked it just means he was bionic now, kind of like the Marvel superhero Ironman. But despite all the hardships during a trying time for him and his family and friends, Lyons was right where he wanted to be Friday night.

“It means everything. It’s great to be here,” Lyons said. “It really sucks if I was still in the hospital and not being able to attend. It sucks not being able to play, but it’s good to be here.

“Being with my team is really all that matters to me. My only hobby was playing football, and even though I can’t play, it’s still nice to be with my team. I still feel I’m part of the team, and that’s good to know.”

Winters Mill junior Greyson Lyons (52) is joined by family members, from left, brother Colten, father Perry, mother Dana, brother Grant and nephew Gunner as they arrive for Friday night's football home opener against Francis Scott Key. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Before the game, Lyons was flanked by his family, his parents Perry and Dana and his brothers. Perry Lyons is a deputy for the Carroll County Sheriff’s office. The squad was out in force, walking alongside Greyson.

Lyons was an honorary captain for the game. He accompanied the other Winters Mill captains to midfield and conducted the pregame coin toss.

On the walkway surrounding the stadium, the Winters Mill Athletic Boosters were selling wristbands inscribed with “Lyonsheart.” The proceeds are going to the Lyons family.

“Emotionally we’ve had support like, I can’t even describe,” Dana Lyons said. “From people we don’t even know. From family, friends, the Sheriff’s office, my work, everybody has just been amazing. We’re very blessed.”

Greyson said the support has been part of what’s encouraged him the last two weeks.

“It’s amazing. It’s really amazing how much people can give in times of need,” he said. “It’s a tough time, but the support has really made it easier.”

Winters Mill football players wear the No. 52 on their helmets in honor of teammate Greyson Lyons. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

No. 52 wasn’t flying around the field Friday, but he was there. Greyson spent the game on the sideline, but emotionally he was in the midst of the action. Many Falcons wore his number on a decal on their helmet. He was an inspiration as Winters Mill secured a 20-0 win Friday.

“He definitely gave us more heart coming out here just seeing him healthy,” Snyder said. “It doesn’t even seem like he had that health issue. I love how he’s back to normal and out here with us.”

“Two weeks ago, that was a low point, especially for the Lyons family,” Winters Mill coach Matthew Miller said. “Just to be out here, you lose sight of the fact that it’s a game. As much as we want to win and as much as it hurts when we lose, we get to come out here and play this great game. It’s such a gift. ... At the end of the day, you want your kids to come home safe you want them to grow from the experience. It was really special having him out here.”

Lyons’ condition means he won’t be able to play football again, but he still a valuable member of the Winters Mill team and the Winters Mill family. He will forever be a Falcon.