Winters Mill football player Greyson Lyons remains in Shock Trauma but ‘progress is very encouraging,’ coach says

Winters Mill varsity football player Greyson Lyons remained in Shock Trauma Tuesday undergoing testing after an incident during Friday night’s game at St. John’s Catholic Prep in Frederick County.

After a play with about two minutes left in the second quarter, Lyons, a junior defensive lineman, did not get up off the ground. First responders at the site performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, did chest compressions and used a defibrillator on him.

Lyons remains in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit but “his progress is very encouraging,” said Winters Mill football coach Matt Miller, who has visited Lyons at Shock Trauma and has been in regular contact with the player’s family.

Lyons has shown improvement both visually and in his communication since the incident, Miller said.

“Noticeably, looking at him, it is marked improvement from Friday to Saturday to now,” Miller said. “We were able to speak and talk and he was aware.”

In a GoFundMe page started by Lyons oldest brother Grant, a Monday update said: “Greyson has been communicating effectively with myself, the doctors and family.” The page has raised more than $29,000 as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to updates on the page, Lyons was able to breathe on his own Sunday and was able to communicate. It added: “We did get a smile out of him” Sunday evening.

Miller said all indications point toward Lyons moving in a positive direction.

“My impression is, the progress the doctors were hoping for at this point, they’ve seen,” Miller said. “It’s going in the direction you would want.”

The coach added that Lyons has been able to have conversations with short answers. The two discussed different plays from earlier in the game.

In a show of support, some students at St. John’s Catholic Prep on Tuesday wore grey ribbons, and on Wednesday students can sign a get-well card for Lyons. On Thursday, a club at the school is making bracelets and donating proceeds to the Lyons family.

“To the St. John’s community, we love you,” Miller said. “I know I can’t put into words what it means to me what they did for Greyson. I don’t want to speak for the parents, but I feel they have that same feeling only magnified because it’s their son. St. John’s, they truly were lifesavers and they made a friend in this coach forever.

“Countywide and statewide, you hate that it’s a tragedy that brings people together, but to see people be decent and show genuine concern, you’re just so thankful you’re not alone out there, that people are pulling for you, pulling for your player.”