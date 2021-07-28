Girls Tennis Player of Year Grace Johnson finishes strong with title run for Liberty

“Grace was improved in so many areas this year, from her serve to her forehand, to just in general being able to get a lot more pace on her shots. But I was most proud of the way that she grew into being a leader,” said coach Tim Brecker, who has been working with Johnson in some capacity since she was in the fourth grade. “She is one of the most unselfish people that you will run into and was an incredible role model for the other players on the team. She set the example both as a player and as a person, really putting the team in front of a lot of personal things.”