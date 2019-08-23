Golf: Season-opening tourney washed out

Players from six of Carroll County’s high school golf teams all faced a challenge in the season-opening tournament Friday afternoon at Oakmont Green Golf Course.
The weather, which as it turned out, dominated the field.
Steady rain in the area made things soggy, and tournament officials decided to postpone the event about 2 hours after the first groups teed off because of unplayable conditions. Kyle Walker, Manchester Valley’s coach and tourney coordinator, said attempts will be made to reschedule.
The regular season is slated to begin Aug. 26 when South Carroll hosts Marriotts Ridge at Links at Challedon.