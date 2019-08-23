Advertisement

Golf: Season-opening tourney washed out

Pat Stoetzer
By
Carroll County Times |
Aug 23, 2019 | 4:35 PM
| HAMPSTEAD
Golf: Season-opening tourney washed out
South Carroll's Nick Amateau, right, hits a shot on the 10th fairway as, from left, Century's Liam Wolf, Winters Mill's Brian Inglis and Westminster's Cory Campbell look on in the rain during the county opener at Oakmont Green Golf Course in Hampstead Friday, August 23, 2019. The match was postponed because of unplayable course conditions. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Players from six of Carroll County’s high school golf teams all faced a challenge in the season-opening tournament Friday afternoon at Oakmont Green Golf Course.

The weather, which as it turned out, dominated the field.

Advertisement

Steady rain in the area made things soggy, and tournament officials decided to postpone the event about 2 hours after the first groups teed off because of unplayable conditions. Kyle Walker, Manchester Valley’s coach and tourney coordinator, said attempts will be made to reschedule.

The regular season is slated to begin Aug. 26 when South Carroll hosts Marriotts Ridge at Links at Challedon.

Advertisement
Advertisement