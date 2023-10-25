South Carroll golf finally reaches the top, wins Class 2A/1A state championship

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Crofton's Owen Newberry hits a drive on the 11th tee during the MPSSAA Golf State Championship at University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

COLLEGE PARK — Fans of South Carroll golf have seen it all in the quest to capturing that elusive team state championship.

In 2014, the program fielded a good team that finished just short of the ultimate prize and settled for a runner-up finish. Last year, a team full of great underclassmen saw themselves again come up just short, again finishing as state runner-up in another close race to the finish.

This year, featuring the same roster as last year, coach Matthew Joseph and his team were hungrier than ever. All the pain from last year’s loss turned into fuel as South Carroll finally reached the mountain top, winning the Class 2A/1A team state championship Wednesday at the University of Maryland Golf Course.

“We’ve worked really hard for this moment,” Joseph said. “A lot of our team had that firsthand experience from last year and just used that as fuel to come back stronger this year.”

The Cavaliers team that played the two-round state tournament consisted of Patrick Carl, Michael Valerio, Jack Laur and Chase Loden. The team built a 13-shot lead after the first day, and extended that Wednesday to finish with a 633, 25 shots better than second-place Poolesville.

Carl and Valerio both turned in strong performances on Day 1 , following that up with even lower scores on Day 2 to finish tied for fifth in on the individual leaderboard.

“Their biggest strength was that they were consistent,” Joseph said. “They didn’t try to do anything different today, they kept kind of shooting their average even when it had some tough holes.”

Carl shot a 79 and Valerio a 78 on Tuesday, but fired 75 and 76, respectively, Tuesday to finish at 154, six shots behind three-time champion Noah Wallace of North East. Also for South Carroll, Laur shot rounds of 83 and 79, and Loden shot 78 and 85.

Like their coach, Valerio and others were relieved knowing that they were able to bounce back from last year and come back to the University of Maryland and finish the job this time around.

“It’s been a year in the making,” Valerio said. “Ever since we walked off the golf course last year, this is all we’ve been thinking about.”

South Carroll's Michael Valerio attempts a putt on the 11th green during the MPSSAA state golf championships. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

With the win, the Cavaliers become the third golf program in county history to capture the team state title, following Liberty in 2007 and the now defunct North Carroll in 2010.

While the championship was the first ever for the South Carroll golf program, the individual side of the 2A/1A board was filled with familiar faces. Century’s Ryan Durborow didn’t disappoint, finishing tied for fifth with Carl and Valerio. Ultimately, it was Wallace at the top as he finished with his third straight state title.

“The third one was definitely the toughest,” he said. “There were so many great golfers in the mix toward the end, every swing mattered for all of us which made it a great home stretch.”

Wallace needed to rally to make it happen. He trailed C. Milton Wright’s Jack Geyer by a stroke after the first round. Wallace, though, shot his second straight 74 for a 148 total. He held off Hereford’s Adam Green, who finished a shot behind in second place. Geyer took third.

“It definitely stung not to win it, it was my last year but second is still good,” Green said.

After shooting a 76 on Tuesday, Green shot a 73 Wednesday, the top 2A/1A score of the day and fourth-best regardless of classification.

“Yesterday I struggled with my ball striking. Today I hit it great but I just couldn’t get some putts to fall on the back nine,” Green said.

On the girls side, Poolesville’s Olivia Cong won her third straight title with a score of 137, breaking away down the stretch from some tough competition in her own right to finish back on top.

Hereford's Adam Green chips onto the 11th green during the MPSSAA state golf tournament. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Class 2A/1A team results

1. South Carroll (633), 2. Poolesville (658), 3. Fallston (661), 4. Glenelg (667), 5. Stephen Decatur (669), 6. C. Milton Wright (690).

Class 2A/1A boys Individual results

1. Noah Wallace, North East (148); 2. Adam Green, Hereford (149); 3. Jack Geyer, C. Milton Wright (150); 4. Cameron Konkle, Fallston (153); T5. Ryan Durborow, Century (154); T5. Michael Valerio, South Carroll (154); T5. Nathan Smith, Queen Anne’s County (154); T5. Patrick Carl, South Carroll (155).

Class 2A/1A girls Individual results

1. Olivia Cong, Poolesville (137); 2. Megan Kirkpatrick, Glenelg (142); 3. Shelby Herbert, La Plata (147); 4. Kacy Day, Harford Tech (154); 5. Sady Shafie, Damascus (158).

