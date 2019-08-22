2019 Golf Preview Capsules

Century
Coach: Megan Harris, 1st year
Last year’s record: 5-10, 3-3 county
First match: Aug. 23 at Oakmont Green
Key loss: Justin Wunder
Key returners: Suzanne Martin, senior; Liam Wolf, senior
Outlook: Harris replaces longtime Knights coach Walt Sitarek, and she’s got a state tournament veteran on her roster in Wolf. He placed third at districts in 2018, fifth at the county tournament, and earned first-team all-county honors for the second year in a row. Harris said via email he’s one of Century’s team captains, along with Martin and fellows seniors Mason Hofmsieter and Max Sofianek.
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Brian Chaapel, 1st year
Last year’s record: 0-14, 0-6 county
First match: Aug. 27 vs. Liberty (Links at Gettysburg)
Key losses: Maddi Abbott, Eva Buzby
Key returner: Hadley Abbott, sophomore
Outlook: FSK is in search of its first victory since 2013, and Chaapel is in as its new coach. The Eagles are small in numbers, but Chaapel said via email his players have been putting in the time to get better. “We are going to challenge ourselves to become a better golfer each day we come to practice or a match,” Chaapel said. “We hope that this year will be a foundation of a strong program.”
Liberty
Coach: Paul Bangle, 15th year
Last year’s record: 7-9, 2-4 county
First match: Aug. 23 at Oakmont Green
Key losses: Andrew Glass, Gavin Greer, Tyger Zan
Key returners: Justin Bartolowits, senior; Adam Karfonta, senior
Outlook: Bartolowits is the team’s captain, and Bangle said via email he’s going to set the tone for a squad that lost three starters from a year ago. Bartolowits led Liberty in scoring last fall at 42.1. Bangle said the Lions should rotate the back end of their lineup to keep competitive levels up. “Allowing multiple younger players to gain experience should help the Lions for the coming years,” the coach said.
Manchester Valley
Coach: Kyle Walker, 4th year
Last year’s record: 7-15, 1-5 county
First match: Aug. 23 at Oakmont Green
Key losses: Reece Small, Brandon Walker
Key returners: Logan Austin, junior; Connor Bopst, senior; Brandon Brooks, junior; Justin Holmes, senior
Outlook: The Mavericks return a veteran core to try and compete in Carroll County this season. Austin’s 45.2 nine-hole scoring average was second best on the team in 2018. “The returners really dedicated themselves in the offseason in learning how to practice the correct way,” Walker said via email. “Their positive attitudes will help us to become successful this season.”
South Carroll
Coach: Matt Joseph, 17th year
Last year’s record: 9-7, 4-2 county
First match: Aug. 23 at Oakmont Green
Key loss: Ryan Stankewicz
Key returners: Nick Amateau, junior; Jack Hopwood, junior; Nate Lomax, junior; Alex Magee, sophomore
Outlook: Losing the reigning two-time Times Player of the Year in Stankewicz is a big blow, but the Cavaliers do return some talent from 2018. Amateau was second in scoring for SC at 41.7. “We have a great deal of potential and have a great group of returning talent to help those players who are playing on the team for the first time,” Joseph said via email. “I am really looking forward to a positive season.”
Westminster
Coach: Jim Carpenter, 1st year
Last year’s record: 15-1, 6-0 county
First match: Aug. 23 at Oakmont Green
Key losses: Will Budzynski, Nate Burnett, AJ Johnson
Key returners: Cory Campbell, senior; Aaron Sorkin, junior; Jennifer Sorkin, sophomore
Outlook: Westminster played in the 4A-3A state tournament a year ago, and Aaron Sorkin nearly won an individual state title (he lost in the 4A-3A playoff). He’s back after finishing second in Carroll in scoring (37.1), and with Campbell (39.4) and Jennifer Sorkin (41.3) also returning the reigning county champion Owls are in line for another postseason run. Carpenter replaces Robbie Vaughn, who last fall earned Times Coach of the Year honors.
Winters Mill
Coach: Kirk Kucharski, 3rd year
Last year’s record: 16-1, 5-1 county
First match: Aug. 23 at Oakmont Green
Key loss: Avery Serafin
Key returners: Brian Inglis, senior; Nate Martin, senior; Emil Serafin, senior; Ethan Wolbert, senior
Outlook: Westminster won the CCAL title, but the Falcons were right there as well with a talented bunch. WM made it to the state tournament (2A-1A) for the second time in school history, and Wolbert led his team in scoring (38.2, fourth best in the county). “If we can build on the great season we had last year it will make this season a success,” Kucharski said via email.
— Compiled by Pat Stoetzer