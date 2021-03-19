Gerstell girls lacrosse hangs early but McDonogh pulls away for 13-5 win

Playing IAAM heavyweight McDonogh at full strength is a daunting enough task, but squaring off with a program that has won 10 of the last 11 league titles without two starters proved to be too much for the Gerstell Academy girls lacrosse team Friday afternoon.
As such, Falcons coach Josh Gochnauer was more than pleased with his squad’s effort in the 13-5 season-opening home loss to the defending IAAM A Conference champions.
“We matched their intensity and I couldn’t more proud of our girls,” said Gochnauer. “Down two starters with very little subs, we were really able to match them stride for stride for periods of the game, but we obviously don’t have the depth to do that the whole game.
“We have to clean up the little things [but] I was happy to face the best team in the country with a small squad and to be able compete.”
Things started on a high note for Gerstell, which dominated possession early in the match, leading to a goal by Emily Messinese through a 1-on-1 move past her defender less than three minutes into the contest.
“I think we played pretty well because of our depth right now,” said Messinese, who produced two goals and an assist to fuel the Falcons offense. “We are missing a few girls because of COVID [close contacts] and spring break ... but I think what kept us in the game was just our hustle and our heart and our running back and forth.”
McDonogh (2-0), through hard charges through the middle of the Falcons defense and timely passes to open players residing just outside the crease, outscored Gerstell, 6-1, the rest of the half to take a four-goal advantage. Kori Edmondson sparked that turnaround with three of her game-high six goals.
“Gerstell played well,” McDonogh coach Taylor Cummings said. “They’re a gritty team, an aggressive team, and they really made us work.
“They were pressuring us high, so our midfielders and attackers were able to take advantage of that high pressure up top.”
Edmondson opened up the second half with a pair of quick goals to push the lead to 8-2. Keely Ballard, off an assist from Messinese, cut the deficit to five on a fastbreak, but the Falcons would draw no closer the rest of the way.
Ballard and Courtney Ricker each added a goal for Gerstell in the second half.
“It’s always David vs. Goliath in the A conference for us,” Gochnauer said. “We have a super small school, which most people know now, but to go out and battle, to play the best team in the country, I’m proud of our girls showing up for 50 minutes.”