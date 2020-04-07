An ‘unmatchable’ Alanna Wray reflects on girls lacrosse career at Liberty High School

Alanna Wray and her senior girls lacrosse teammates at Liberty High School were prepared to play with urgency this spring, and they wanted that same message to be passed down to the underclassmen.
Lions coach Tom Brandel and his wife painted an equipment box, located at the team’s practice field, royal blue. Brandel said the bin was donated to the girls lacrosse team by the Sykesville Raiders (he coaches football in the youth program).
The team’s seniors painted a quote on the side of the shed that reads “Play With The Urgency Of A Senior,” with paw prints surrounding the message and shades of yellow at the bottom.
Liberty started 2019 with five straight wins and finished 7-8 in Brandel’s first season. They moved from Class 2A to 1A this year, and Wray said the team had high expectations of playing far into the state tournament.
“We were trying to build on that new momentum we found last year and it was part of our rebuild,” Wray said. “It was part of trying to create a culture of winning and being successful and creating a new positive environment on our team this year. We were looking for ways to build on that and take it to the next level.”
Wray, a Loyola Maryland commit, led the Lions with 46 goals and 24 assists for 70 points last spring — good for sixth-best among Carroll County Athletic League players. She tied for sixth with Westminster standout and future Loyola teammate Anna Ruby.
Wray is one of the top returning players in the county this spring, but her senior season remains up in the air with schools closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a heartbreaker because we put in so much work in the offseason, especially us captains who led every captain’s practice in the winter with two lifts a week and a winter game since November,” Wray said. “We put in a lot of work to get a good, solid spot in when playoff time rolls around so it’s heartbreaking that we’re not out there because we have big plans for ourselves to push as far as we can go.”
Wray has been playing varsity lacrosse since 2017. Liberty played Century in the state semifinals that spring, an experience Wray called memorable.
The game was delayed three-and-a-half hours due to inclement weather. Then, the stadium lights shut off at 10 p.m., engulfing the players and their fans in darkness. The game was postponed and the final seven minutes of play resumed the next morning. Century prevailed 15-8 en route to a state championship.
“As much as it was such a challenging mental game that we prepped for for weeks and weeks, the whole experience of that I’ll never forget,” Wray said. “Coming into the locker room, getting ready to walk on the field and maybe half a minute it was ‘Nope, back in’ and the storms that night were unbelievable. I look at that night and cannot believe that happened in my career.”
The Lions had a down year in 2018 and finished 4-9 with just one county win, but Wray said their growth has been heartwarming to be a part of for four years.
“It was a daunting experience,” Wray said, in reference to playing as a freshman. “There were girls on the team that I knew were committed to play Division I and I was starstruck almost, I’d say. Grace Griffin is playing at Maryland and she’s amazing, she was the best freshman in the Big Ten. I thought of it as a learning experience from those players and tried to soak in as much knowledge as I could from them.”
Wray played in the Epoch ILWomen Committed Academy tournament in July 2019, where recruited athletes got the chance to play teams with commits from universities such as North Carolina and Stony Brook. Wray played as an uncommitted player, but took a visit to Loyola a few months later and fell in love.
She committed on Oct. 15, about two weeks after her visit.
“Her work ethic is unmatchable,” said Brandel, who came to Liberty from Marriotts Ridge. “She works harder than any player I’ve ever coached and not only does she work hard, but she’s an outstanding leader who motivates others.
“We’re really excited for her playing close to home so we’ll be able to go support her. We’re excited to see what she achieves at the Division I level.”