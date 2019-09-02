Fall Sports Previews: 2019 Girls Cross Country Preview Capsules

Outlook: The Lions return their top two runners in Spargo and Zietowski and the duo earned first-team all-county honors in 2018. The duo finished sixth and eighth at last year’s county meet. Look for some fresh faces to make an impact for the team this season as well. “We have a smaller team this year, so staying healthy will be key; but if we do, we will have a chance to find success in the county, region, and state,” Lester said via email.