Carroll County Times 2022-23 girls wrestling All-County: Westminster’s Taylor Mead named Wrestler of the Year

Westminster's Taylor Mead, in her first year wrestling, went 15-0 against girls in the regular season and won the 140-pound state championship. Mead is the Carroll County Times 2022-23 Girls Wrestler of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Sometimes a sport will just naturally come to an athlete and they find instant success.

That was the case when Taylor Mead joined the Westminster wrestling team in November. Mead went 15-0 while wrestling girls in the regular season and added four more wins on her way to a 140-pound state championship. All of those wins came via pin.

She beat three returning state placers and after her high school season ended, she traveled to Virginia Beach for the NHSCA Nationals, where she placed eighth and earned All-American honors. It is the first All-American honor for Westminster in at least 20 years, according to her coach, Sean Ensign.

It’s all a major reason that Mead has been named the Carroll County Times 2022-23 Girls Wrestler of the Year.

In winning states, she became one of the first Carroll County girls to take home a state title since the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association instituted a separate girls division three seasons ago. She was joined by Manchester Valley’s Faith Day this year.

While it was her first season competing in wrestling, combat sports are not new to Mead. She’s been practicing Ju-Jitsu since she was 9 and finished third place in the International Intermediate 2 division in judo at the 2017 Junior Olympic International Championships. Mead has also participated in MMA and Muay Thai.

All her previous experience gave her a leg up with understanding the body mechanics used in wrestling, but she still needed to learn the sport’s concepts. With her fast start, it took a while to realize the magnitude of her success. Her goal was just to learn what she could.

“I never really thought about it until states and I realized the accomplishment that I made,” Mead said. “During the season I was just trying to learn as much as I could and experience as much as possible. Once I got to state I was super excited about how I had done throughout the season.”

Westminster's Taylor Mead celebrates with coaches after defeating Colonel Richardson's Saleta Nichols in the final of the girls 140-pound weight class during the MPSSAA Wrestling State Championships. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mead transferred to Westminster from Maryvale Prep this year with hopes of graduating early, but since finding wrestling, she has changed plans and will graduate on time. For her mom, Lanie Mead, none of it comes as a surprise as it’s just who Taylor is.

“Of all the things that she has done, it’s no surprise to me that she has found this passion for wrestling. I think of everything she has done so far that this has been, from what we have seen, her biggest passion in all of her ground sports and pretty much anything she’s done to this date,” Lanie said. “No surprise at all when she told me she wanted to wrestle. We were thrilled that she found something with school that she could be part of a team and go to school at the same time. It was perfect for her.”

Even after just one season, Taylor has already garnered college interest, with some programs reaching out. She also talked with some recruiters while at Nationals. She holds a 4.12 GPA and the program’s coach, Garrett Vandervalk, sees her as one of the Owls’ most influential leaders, to both the girls and boys teams.

“She was one of the more humble. She’s the first to root people on, her teammates, support her girls in the wrestling room as well as right alongside the mat if someone has a tough match. She was one of the first to go over and talk to them, that goes for the guys, too, Vandervalk said. “She’s been a great influence on the room, that humble selfless spirit, and has been such a blessing to our team.”

While she went undefeated against girls in high school competitions, Mead went 3-2 against boys and lost three times at nationals. Mead already has an early goal for next season, and it covers any opponent: “My goal next year is to not lose any at all,” Mead said.

Manchester Valley's Faith Day celebrates her win over Arundel's Josie Langtry in the final of the girls 100-pound weight class during the MPSSAA State Wrestling Championships. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Faith Day, Manchester Valley, junior, 100 pounds

Day finished the year 21-0, won the Carroll County championship and became the first girl in the county to win a state wrestling title.

Manchester Valley's Layla Lagunas forces Catoctin's Emma Taylor face down onto the mat in the final of the girls 105-pound weight class during the Class 2A/1A West Regional tournament. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Layla Lagunas, Manchester Valley, junior, 105 pounds

Lagunas went 19-4, won the Carroll County championship and finished as state runner-up for the second straight season.

South Carroll's Bella Garrity looks to pin Brynn Ryan in the Carroll County finals. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Bella Garrity, South Carroll, sophomore, 110 pounds

Garrity finished 26-11. She wrestled in several duals for the Cavaliers on their way to a 1A state championship. She was fourth individually at states.

Girls 115 champion Caroline Cruickshank looks for the pin call over Christina Padilla in the finals at the Carroll County Wrestling Championships at Westminster High School on February 18, 2023. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Caroline Cruickshank, Francis Scott Key, senior, 115 pounds

Cruickshank won the Carroll County championship at 115. She wrestled in the 110 bracket at states but didn’t place. She was 7-7 on the season.

Manchester Valley's Summer Shackelford, right, battles Oakland Mills' Jada Fowler in the regional finals. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Summer Shackelford, Manchester Valley, senior, 120 pounds

Shackelford was 16-6 this season. She advanced to the state championship semifinals before finishing in sixth place.

Manchester Valley's Bella Canby, right, controls Hammond's Clara Freeman in the regional final. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Bella Canby, Manchester Valley, senior, 125 pounds

The Carroll County champion finished the season 15-4. She advanced to states and picked up a win in her first round match.

Chloe Chwang of Manchester Valley works to get a pin in the county championship 130-pound match. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Chloe Chwang, Manchester Valley, freshman, 130 pounds

Chwang won the Carroll County championship and was runner-up in the Class 2A/1A West Regional. She had a 10-5 record.

Francis Scott Key's Keira Cooper works for a pin the Carroll County 135-pound final. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Keira Cooper, Francis Scott Key, junior, 135 pounds

Cooper was Carroll County champion and followed it up with a fourth-place finish at states. She had an 18-5 record this season.

Francis Scott Key's Mackenzie Koon pins Addie Vallandingham in the 140-pound county championship match. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Mackenzie Koon, Francis Scott Key, sophomore, 140 pounds

The Carroll County champion advanced to the state semifinals before falling to Mead. She came back to earn fifth place and finished 9-8.

Francis Scott Key's Adeline Kraics, right, battles Richard Montgomery's Nadia Estrada in the final of the girls 145-pound weight class at the state tournament. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Addie Kraics, Francis Scott Key, junior, 145 pounds

Kraics went 11-6 on the season, advancing to the state finals where she lost a 6-5 decision. She finished as county runner-up.

Winters Mill's Gabi McLeod, bottom, finished fifth place at states. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gabrielle McLeod, Winters Mill, sophomore, 145 pounds

McLeod was unbeaten going into the state tournament, claiming a regional championship. She lost to Kraics at the state semifinals but came back to earn fifth place.

Kimora Harrid of Winters Mill, left, won the county 145-pound championship. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Kimora Harrid, Winters Mill, sophomore, 145 pounds

Harrid won the 145 pound county championship. She wrestled 155 in the postseason, finishing third at regionals. She was 9-9 on the year.

Katie Martin of Manchester Valley goes for a takedown in the girls 155-pound county championship match. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Katie Martin, Manchester Valley, senior, 155 pounds

Martin went 22-2 for the Mavericks, claiming county and regional titles. She pinned her way to the state finals and finished as runner-up.

Winters Mill's Joyce Mbeboh won the Carroll County 170-pound championship. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Joyce Mbeboh, Winters Mill, senior, 170 pounds

The county champion advanced to the state semifinals before dropping into the consolation bracket where she finished fourth place. She was 13-7 on the season.

Coach Davey Blake holds the County Championship Plaque as he is surrounded by the first place FSK girls wrestling team at the Carroll County Wrestling Championships at Westminster High School on February 18, 2023. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Emily Arboleda, Francis Scott Key, freshman, 190 pounds

After losing her first-round match at states, Arboleda won five straight matches to earn third place. She was 17-3 on the year.

Roan McCauley of Winters Mill earned the Carroll County 235-pound championship by pin. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Roan McCauley, Winters Mill, senior, 235 pounds

McCauley finished her senior season 18-5 for the Falcons. She won the Carroll County championship and won two matches at states.