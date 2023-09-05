Carroll County 2023 high school girls soccer preview: Century, Gerstell aim for championship repeats

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harli Hamlett was the leading scorer for Century girls soccer last year during its state championship run. She finished her junior season with 11 goals and four assists. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Last season was a banner year for Carroll County girls soccer.

In the public school ranks, Century had a great run through the Class 2A state playoffs, culminating with a 1-0 win over Glenelg for the state championship.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, South Carroll made its own strong run in 1A and had a halftime lead over Fallston in the state final, before ultimately falling, 3-2.

Both teams have a strong group of returns but each has holes to fill, none greater perhaps than Century’s Player of the Year goalkeeper Mia Graff and the defense in front of her that didn’t allow a goal during the playoffs.

Advertisement

Also last year, Gerstell Academy won the IAAM C Conference championship and returns a lot of the firepower that led the Falcons to the title. However, they move up this year to the B Conference.

Here is a look at each county team.

Century

Coach: Chris Little, third season

Last season: 15-3, Class 2A state champion

Expected returners: Seniors Harli Hamlett, Madi Prietz and Emily Rutledge; juniors Bella Coccio and Lexi McGinnis.

Outlook: Hamlett and Coccio bring back offensive firepower that should have the Knights back in contention for a county title and playoff run. But the defense needs replaced and how quickly a new unit can gel together will determine how far the Knights can go.

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Teresa Watkins, first season

Last season: 4-10, regional semifinalist

Advertisement

Top returning players: Addie Kraics, Abby Rieger and Kira Cooper.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We have spent the offseason working on building confidence in our individual skills and on our ability to work with each other’s strengths.”

Gerstell Academy

Coach: Guiliano Celenza, ninth season

Last season: 16-1-2, IAAM C Conference champion

Top returners: Senior Olivia Sprinkle and Marissa Wargo; junior Kiara Hardy; and sophomore Reagan Ramsey.

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Peyton Davis, Cadence Poklemba and Asha Rangarajan.

Coach’s outlook: “With only two departing players from last year’s IAAM C Championship roster, we have a solid core group returning to a team that finished last season very strong. Despite moving up to the IAAM “B” this year with significantly tougher competition, I expect the team to compete well.”

Liberty midfielder Hannah Devincent works the ball between Manchester Valley midfielder Leigh Hoke(left) and Midfielder Molly Smith in a soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Liberty

Coach: Danielle Prietz, ninth season

Last season: 7-7, regional semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Rose Larner and Annika Wray; juniors Hannah Devincent and Madison Smith.

Newcomers to watch: Senior Ashley Schwartz.

Advertisement

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to our strong senior class leading the way. Their skills and leadership along with the junior class (many who played varsity as sophomores) will give us a very deep bench.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: Wade Shank, first season

Top returners: Senior Dory Langmead; juniors Emma Penczek, Caitlin Shank, Leigh Hoke and Natalie Sczepucha.

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Addison Meyer; freshman Lilah Kresslein.

Coach’s outlook: “After graduating 11 seniors last year, including every defensive player on varsity, it’s going to be a year of learning.”

South Carroll head coach Andrew Isacco accepts the finalist trophy following the team's 3-2 loss to Fallston during the 1A girls soccer state championship. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

South Carroll

Coach: Andrew Isacco, 14th season

Advertisement

Last season: 10-6-2, 1A state runner up

Top returners: Seniors Callie Chesney, Addyson Davis, Maddie Witter and Anissa Smith.

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Abby James and Marissa Ossinger.

Coach’s outlook: “If we are to earn anything close to the success of last season, we’re going to need to work hard in every practice and every game. We have a challenging schedule and the county games are always tough, so the team needs to be prepared.”

Westminster

Coach: Kim Moxley, second season

Last season: 8-5, regional quarterfinalist

Advertisement

Top returners: Juniors Jennifer Vasquez and Stella Schoberg; sophomore Libby Green

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We are returning a very strong team with great chemistry. We have set our goals high and believe we can achieve them. We are looking to finish with another winning record and go deeper into playoffs.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Tim Pennell, second season

Last season: 6-6, regional quarterfinalist

Top returner: Senior Gracee Weinreich.

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “With the loss of eight seniors, five of which committed to playing in college we will need to replace several key players. Last year’s leading Carroll County goal scorer Gracee Weinreich will lead several new players including five underclassmen starters.”