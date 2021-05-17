xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Spring 2021 Carroll County Times Girls Soccer All-County First Team

By
Carroll County Times
May 17, 2021 5:30 AM

Lauren Chesney

South Carroll sophomore D

—Part of unit that allowed 1.8 goals per game

—Part of 1-0 shutout win vs. Westminster

—Helped Cavs go 5-3 this spring

—Also ran indoor track for SC in winter

Emily Crowder

Westminster senior D

—Part of unit that allowed 1.1 goals per game

—Helped Owls to three wins this spring

—Pitched in on offense with 1 assist

—Aided in 1-0 shutout win vs. Liberty

Taylor Dadds

Manchester Valley junior MF

—Finished spring with 2 goals, 1 assist

—Scored goal in county win vs. FSK

—Had assist in tie with Winters Mill

—Helped Mavericks to 4 wins this season

Emily Davis

Westminster senior MF

—Led Owls in scoring with 6 points

—Netted 3 goals this spring

—Helped Owls to 3 wins this season

—Netted goal in 1-0 win over South Carroll

Mia Graff

Century sophomore GK

—Led Carroll with 98.4 save percentage

—Collected 63 saves against 1 goal allowed

—Lone goal came on penalty kick

—Helped Knights go 8-0, win county title

Haley Greenwade

Century junior F

—Led Carroll in scoring with 16 points

—Had 8 goals in 7 games this spring

—Repeat Times Player of the Year

—Committed to Eastern Kentucky

Hannah Ham

Century senior MF

—Posted 1 goal, 2 assists this spring

—Helped Knights go 8-0, win county title

—Assisted on goal in win vs. South Carroll

—Part of unit that allowed only 1 goal

Madison Harmening

Winters Mill senior D

—Finished second in county in scoring

—Came up from defense to post 11 points

—Netted five goals for Falcons

—2-time first-team all-county pick

Kiyomi Mastro

Winters Mill sophomore MF

—Tallied 3 goals, 1 assist this spring

—Helped WM to 4-3-1 record

—Collected 1 goal, 1 assist vs. FSK

—Netted goal in match vs. South Carroll

Lauren Mondor

Liberty junior GK

—Finished with 92.9 save percentage

—Posted 65 saves with 5 goals allowed

—Made 10 saves in victory vs. Westminster

—Stopped 10 shots in match with Century

Grace Nieman

South Carroll junior D

—Part of unit that allowed 1.8 goals per game

—Part of 1-0 shutout win vs. Westminster

—Helped Cavs go 5-3 this spring

—1 of 2 SC defenders on first team

Caitlin O’Dea

Liberty senior F

—Had 1 goal, 2 assists this spring

—Helped Lions to 5-3 record

—Scored in 2-0 win over Winters Mill

—Posted 2 assists in win vs. FSK

Kallie Palumbo

Francis Scott Key senior D

—Team leader for Eagles

—One of only 4 seniors on roster

—Four-year varsity player for FSK

—Praised for passion, intensity on field

Taylor Shank

Manchester Valley junior MF

—Posted 2 goals, 1 assist this spring

—Helped Mavs to 4-3-1 record

—Netted goal in 3-1 win vs. Westminster

—Posted assist in win over South Carroll

Emily Streett

Century senior D

—Anchored unit that allowed 1 goal

—Had 1 goal, 1 assist for Knights

—Scored in county win vs. Liberty

—Helped Century go 8-0, win county title

Jordan Townsend

Liberty junior MF

—Had 2 goals, 1 assist this spring

—Led Lions to 5-3 record this season

—Notched goal in win vs. Man Valley

—A repeat first-team all-county pick

Coach of the Year

Sara Figuly, Century

—Led Knights to 8-0 record this spring

—Won Carroll County Athletic League title

—Defense gave up 1 goal all season

—Repeat coach of the year nod

