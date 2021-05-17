Spring 2021 Carroll County Times Girls Soccer All-County First Team

Lauren Chesney
South Carroll sophomore D
—Part of unit that allowed 1.8 goals per game
—Part of 1-0 shutout win vs. Westminster
—Helped Cavs go 5-3 this spring
—Also ran indoor track for SC in winter
Emily Crowder
Westminster senior D
—Part of unit that allowed 1.1 goals per game
—Helped Owls to three wins this spring
—Pitched in on offense with 1 assist
—Aided in 1-0 shutout win vs. Liberty
Taylor Dadds
Manchester Valley junior MF
—Finished spring with 2 goals, 1 assist
—Scored goal in county win vs. FSK
—Had assist in tie with Winters Mill
—Helped Mavericks to 4 wins this season
Emily Davis
Westminster senior MF
—Led Owls in scoring with 6 points
—Netted 3 goals this spring
—Helped Owls to 3 wins this season
—Netted goal in 1-0 win over South Carroll
Mia Graff
Century sophomore GK
—Led Carroll with 98.4 save percentage
—Collected 63 saves against 1 goal allowed
—Lone goal came on penalty kick
—Helped Knights go 8-0, win county title
Haley Greenwade
Century junior F
—Led Carroll in scoring with 16 points
—Had 8 goals in 7 games this spring
—Repeat Times Player of the Year
—Committed to Eastern Kentucky
Hannah Ham
Century senior MF
—Posted 1 goal, 2 assists this spring
—Helped Knights go 8-0, win county title
—Assisted on goal in win vs. South Carroll
—Part of unit that allowed only 1 goal
Madison Harmening
Winters Mill senior D
—Finished second in county in scoring
—Came up from defense to post 11 points
—Netted five goals for Falcons
—2-time first-team all-county pick
Kiyomi Mastro
Winters Mill sophomore MF
—Tallied 3 goals, 1 assist this spring
—Helped WM to 4-3-1 record
—Collected 1 goal, 1 assist vs. FSK
—Netted goal in match vs. South Carroll
Lauren Mondor
Liberty junior GK
—Finished with 92.9 save percentage
—Posted 65 saves with 5 goals allowed
—Made 10 saves in victory vs. Westminster
—Stopped 10 shots in match with Century
Grace Nieman
South Carroll junior D
—Part of unit that allowed 1.8 goals per game
—Part of 1-0 shutout win vs. Westminster
—Helped Cavs go 5-3 this spring
—1 of 2 SC defenders on first team
Caitlin O’Dea
Liberty senior F
—Had 1 goal, 2 assists this spring
—Helped Lions to 5-3 record
—Scored in 2-0 win over Winters Mill
—Posted 2 assists in win vs. FSK
Kallie Palumbo
Francis Scott Key senior D
—Team leader for Eagles
—One of only 4 seniors on roster
—Four-year varsity player for FSK
—Praised for passion, intensity on field
Taylor Shank
Manchester Valley junior MF
—Posted 2 goals, 1 assist this spring
—Helped Mavs to 4-3-1 record
—Netted goal in 3-1 win vs. Westminster
—Posted assist in win over South Carroll
Emily Streett
Century senior D
—Anchored unit that allowed 1 goal
—Had 1 goal, 1 assist for Knights
—Scored in county win vs. Liberty
—Helped Century go 8-0, win county title
Jordan Townsend
Liberty junior MF
—Had 2 goals, 1 assist this spring
—Led Lions to 5-3 record this season
—Notched goal in win vs. Man Valley
—A repeat first-team all-county pick
Coach of the Year
Sara Figuly, Century
—Led Knights to 8-0 record this spring
—Won Carroll County Athletic League title
—Defense gave up 1 goal all season
—Repeat coach of the year nod