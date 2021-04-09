Harmening scores twice for Winters Mill girls soccer, defense does rest in shutout over F.S. Key

Winters Mill’s senior girls soccer players shined in their final game of the modified fall season.
Senior goalkeeper Reilly Lockwood pitched a shutout and senior Madison Harmening scored twice as the Falcons topped host Francis Scott Key 2-0 on Thursday.
Lockwood’s leadership was on full display during the game as her voiced boomed through the air, calling out defensive assignments and yelling encouragement.
“She had a phenomenal year in goal for us,” WM coach Denny Snyder said. “She’s a leader back there. I tell her every game. It’s your box. Make sure that everyone is in the right place, make sure we’re marked. She yells it loudly and does a great job with that.”
The Falcons (4-3-1) used a swarming defense and precise passing to pressure the Eagles all game with man-advantage scoring changes. The Falcons’ pressure paid off with WM’s first goal as the clock wound under 10 minutes to go in the first half.
The defense stepped in front of a long pass by FSK and headed the other way with a 3-on-2 advantage. A cross field pass by junior midfielder Amanda Scholze found the foot of senior midfielder Veronica Paylor as she entered the box.
An FSK defender was called for pulling Paylor to the ground, preventing the shot and rewarding the Falcons with a penalty kick. Harmening converted the PK into the top left corner, giving the Falcons a 1-0 lead.
“She’s done so much for the team through the years,” Snyder said. “She’s just had a phenomenal year. I am proud of her. She started for me for four years, she’s one of the few that have come through and had that impact.”
FSK (0-6) had its best scoring chance as time dipped under 17 minutes to go in the second half. The Eagles pushed the ball deep in Falcons’ territory and earned a throw in. Junior striker Mackenzie Wilhide executed a perfect throw in as the ball found the turf inside the box. FSK was unable to corral the ball though and WM cleared the zone.
FSK coach Scott Matteson said he thought fatigue may have played a factor as the Eagles had only 15 players available.
“It’s a very young team,” Matteson said. “They play hard. A lot of hustle. It just gets tough when you only have two subs and you get run at end of game. I love the fact that they don’t give up.”
Moments after FSK was denied, Winters Mill put the game away. Scholze and Harmening were involved again as they teamed up on a corner kick to put WM up 2-0.
Scholze sent the corner high into the box and the ball hit a group of players before finding the foot of Harmening. The senior tucked the ball inside the post during the scramble in front of the goal.
“We just came together, and we were able to capitalize on our two [goals],” Harmening said. “We just played really well today. I think tonight was one of our best games that we played. We played our hearts out.”
It was the second shutout of FSK on the season for Winters Mill, and the Falcons’ fourth in the eight-game season.
“They really jelled back there this year,” Snyder said. “It allowed us to do a lot of things. Allowed us to win as many games as we did this year. Really proud of the way they jelled this year.”
Goals: WM-Madison Harmening 2
Assist: WM-Amanda Scholze
Saves: WM-4 (Reilly Lockwood 4); FSK-11 (Adeline Kracis).
Halftime: WM, 1-0
JV result: WM, 7-0