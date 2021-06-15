Century girls lacrosse rolls over Lansdowne, into Class 2A state semifinal

It took Century’s girls lacrosse team less than seven minutes to score 10 goals in Monday’s Class 2A state quarterfinal against visiting Lansdowne.
The Knights were in control from the opening draw and cruised past the Vikings 23-0 to stay unbeaten and advance to the state semifinals, and despite the lopsided result they were doing their best to stay sharp in preparation for another game.
“We were focusing a lot on the draw,” said senior Demma Hall, who led the way with three goals and six assists. “We came together ... and worked as a team more, had assisted goals instead of just 1-vee-1. Against stronger teams, we can’t be going 1-vee-1 against everyone.”
Century (12-0) got three goals each from Hall, senior Madison Plitt, and junior Lauren Hackett. Freshmen Marley Carfine and Delaney Sandbank added two goals and two assists apiece for the Knights, who totaled 16 assists and 23 draws (Caroline Little had seven of them, and fellow junior Anna Hackett grabbed four).
The Knights enjoyed a running clock once they led 10-0 with about 18 minutes, 10 seconds to play in the half, and held the double-digit lead the rest of the way. Lansdowne (4-4) played Monday’s game without any reserves, but did its best to compete against a perennial state title contender.
Vicki Butler made two saves for the Vikings, who struggled to grab a possession for most of the evening.
Still, Hall and Century coach Becky Groves said there were things to work on and skills to hone a few days after holding off unbeaten Glenelg in the 2A West Region 1 final.
“The level of intensity in that game was ... I mean, it was insane,” Groves said. To which Hall added, “it was so fun though.”
It’s fun to win, and Groves said the mission is succinct each spring — be the last team standing when the state tournament comes to an end. Next up is a trip to Middletown on Wednesday.
“The goal of the playoffs is survive and move on,” Groves said. “In the end, that’s what you want to do. Was it a different atmosphere tonight? Absolutely.”
Hall said the Knights have been motivated to win another state championship since their season ended in 2019, when South Carroll knocked them out of the regional playoffs en route to its first state crown. Winning every regular-season game was the first leg of Century’s revenge tour.
“I just feel like at this point, we have never been more ready as a team,” Hall said. “After that Glenelg game ... we played together, our defense stepped up. I think Glenelg was the game that just got us through-the-roof ready.”
Goals: C-Madi Hall 3, Madison Plitt 3, Lauren Hackett 3, Anna Hackett 2, Avery Maddox 2, Marley Carfine 2, Delaney Sandbank 2, Alexis McLaughlin, Holly Poe, Harli Hamlett, Megan Brennan, Jasmine Stanton, Caroline Little
Assists: C-Hall 6 Little 4, Carfine 2, Sandbank 2, Brennan, Sydney Brown, L. Hackett, A. Hackett, Plitt
Saves: L-2 (Vicki Butler); C-2 (Jenelle Balchune, Samantha Miller)
Halftime: Century, 18-0