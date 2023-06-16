Manchester Valley’s Emma Penczek led Mavericks to unbeaten season, named Carroll County Times girls lacrosse Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Practice, extra shots after practice, homework and studying.

For the last couple of months, Emma Penczek’s schedule was like clockwork. Although the sophomore would sneak in an occasional and well-deserved nap here and there, she was locked in during Manchester Valley girls lacrosse’s state championship run.

Her obsession with greatness paid off. Penczek stared for coach Shelly Brezicki all season as Manchester Valley girls lacrosse finished the season as undefeated (19-0) Class 2A state champion.

Penczek was a dominant scorer throughout the season in what was a deep pool of talent in Carroll County. She finished the year with 93 goals and terrorized opposing defenses with her passing and relentless effort, adding 43 assists.

For her efforts, Emma Penczek had been named Carroll County Times girls lacrosse Player of the Year.

“We knew that Emma would be a big part of our team,” Brezicki said. “We knew her ability. She sees the field well, she’s athletic, she’s fast. Emma can put the ball on the back of the net, but she can also stop people on defense.”

Manchester Valley’s roster was a treasure chest filled with talent. But it was Penczek’s ability to be a force on both sides of the ball that separated her from not just the county and state’s best, but some of the top players in the nation.

Along with her 136 points, she added 36 caused turnovers, had 29 ground ball controls and 129 draw controls this season. Unselfish as ever, scoring is the last thing Penczek noted when speaking about her strengths as a player.

“I like draw controls,” she said. “I think that being able to make a play, gain possession and have those opportunities on offense is a big factor in the game of lacrosse. So being able to get those possessions was key for our team this year.”

While the sophomore did a great job at the little things, she made it hard for anyone to ignore her scoring. When she got hot, Manchester Valley was on a different level.

Penczek put up many impressive scoring efforts this season, including a seven-goal performance against Westminster. Her big games weren’t just limited to Carroll County opponents as she caused headaches for many across the state.

She scored seven goals in the championship round of April’s Clash of the Counties tournament against South River of Anne Arundel County, following that up with a four-goal performance May 1 against Baltimore County’s Dulaney and a four-goal, six-assist effort against Fredrick County opponent Middletown.

Penczek’s finest scoring performance came when her team needed it the most — the Class 2A state championship game, where she scored nine goals against the Knights to finish off the undefeated season.

After every goal, Penczek immediately found her teammates, sharing hugs and high fives as the team’s closeness and togetherness was on display.

“With this group of girls, it just means so much,” Penczek said, “and being able to celebrate with all of them for all of our accomplishments, whether it’s a goal, ground ball on defense or go on the offensive draw control, it just means a lot.”

Proud of all Penczek has accomplished, Brezicki’s smile doesn’t fade as her praise turns from her best player’s ability on the field to her character.

“Above all, she stays humble and understands that this is a team thing,” Brezicki said. “She applauds her teammates and looks up to them a lot, and they look up to her.”

Penczek’s teammates are on the forefront of her mind as she reflects on this season and looks to what’s next for the Mavericks after a perfect season.

“This year’s team is irreplaceable, we’ll have some girls graduate and some new players, so it’ll never be the same again,” she said. “I’m just looking forward to doing it with another group next year.”

Coach of the Year

Shelly Brezicki, Manchester Valley

Brezicki takes home this season’s Coach of the Year award after leading the program to a 19-0 record and the Class 2A state championship. Under Brezicki, the Mavericks won their fourth title in school history, the first since a three-peat from 2014 to 2016, which included an undefeated 2015 season.

The Mavericks played in sync the entire season, defeating defending state champions Century and Liberty during what was a stacked county slate.

It was often the team’s “Challenge Fridays” that calmed the Mavericks during the undefeated run, allowing the girls to relax, take a break and just enjoy being around each other.

The team’s playoff run showcased the Mavericks’ ability to win close games, with a narrow 10-9 regional final win over Glenelg. The ability to overwhelm and dominate teams was on display just 48 hours later in a 20-1 win over Northeast in the state quarterfinals.

Capping off the undefeated season with a 15-7 victory over Middletown to clinch the 2A state championship, Brezicki’s message to her girls stayed constant throughout the entire year and will be at the forefront as the Mavericks enter next season as the hunted in Class 2A.

“We’re into the now and focused on getting better on and off the field every single day,” she said.

Manchester Valley's Haylee Bittinger scored 42 goals on the season, also adding 23 assists this season. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Haylee Bittinger, Manchester Valley, sophomore, attack

Bittinger scored 42 goals on the season, also adding 23 assists.

Liberty junior Taylor Jendrek ended the year with 38 goals. (Dylan Slagle)

Taylor Jendrek, Liberty, senior, attack

Jendrek ended the year with 38 goals, converting on over 65% of her shot attempts.

Liberty's Riley Matthiesen, left, scored 52 goals with 33 assists for the Class 1A state champion Lions. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Riley Matthiesen, Liberty, senior, attack

Matthiesen finished the season with 52 goals and 33 assists for the 1A state champion Lions.

Caroline Laur, South Carroll, senior, attack

Laur finished the season with 44 goals and 18 assists.

Jane Brewer, Century, senior, midfield

Brewer scored 53 goals for the Knights and also finished with 12 assists.

Westminster's Jess Kent had 67 goals in her senior season. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Jess Kent, Westminster, senior, midfield

Kent led the Owls with 67 goals and 22 assists.

South Carroll senior lacrosse midfielder Shannon McTavish had 47 goals and 25 assists. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Shannon McTavish, South Carroll, senior, midfield

McTavish scored 47 goals for the Cavaliers, also adding 25 assists.

Manchester Valley's Casey Meredith, center, had 49 goals for the Class 2A champion Mavericks. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Casey Meredith, Manchester Valley, senior, midfield

Meredith finished the season with 49 goals and added 29 assists.

Leah Miller, South Carroll, senior, midfield

Miller scored 67 goals and 14 assists for the Cavaliers this season.

Manchester Valley defender Aubrey Chopper is committed to play college lacrosse for Robert Morris last season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Aubrey Chopper, Manchester Valley, senior, defense

The Robert Morris commit held it down in the draw circle for the 2A state champions, winning crucial draws and playing well on both sides of the field.

Izzy Lucas, Liberty, senior, defense

Lucas was a key defender for state champion Lions, helping keep top scorers in check throughout the team’s playoff run.

Manchester Valley's Luetta Seipp was a top defender for the Class 2A champion Mavericks. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Luetta Seipp, Manchester Valley, senior, defense

A top defender for Brezicki, Siepp caused 11 turnovers on the season, including two key turnovers in the Class 2A state championship game.

Riley Sullivan, Gerstell, junior, defense

A first team Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference selection, Sullivan finished among the county and state leaders in draw controls and ground balls.

Cailin Yankle, South Carroll, senior, defense

Yankle was the Cavaliers’ leader on defense, often causing turnovers and winning crucial ground balls.

Halley Feaga, Liberty, junior, goalie

Feaga finished with 67 saves with a 56.7% save rate.

All-County second team

Natalie Burmeister, Manchester Valley, junior, attack

Paige Moreland, Westminster, senior, attack

Delaney Sandbank, Century, junior, attack

Liv Sprinkle, Gerstell, junior attack

Emma Youngling, Westminster, senior attack

Jenna Evans, Liberty, senior, midfield

Harli Hamlett, Century, junior, midfield

Erin Herrold, Manchester Valley, senior, midfield

Amelia Reed, Westminster, junior, midfield

Madi Prietz, Century, junior, midfield

Drew Watkins, Francis Scott Key, midfield

Julia Lucas, Liberty, senior, defense

Emily Rutledge, Century, junior, defense

Maya Trump, Manchester Valley, sophomore, defense

Mariah Williams, Liberty, senior, defense

Syd Luber, South Carroll, senior, goalie