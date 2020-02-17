Girls Indoor Track: 3 things to watch at the state meet

The indoor track state meet takes place Monday and Tuesday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Center in Landover, and Carroll County has a good mix of girls in the running for state success.
Carroll County will see representation from teams in Class 2A and 3A — Century, Francis Scott Key, Liberty, South Carroll and Winters Mill in 2A, and Manchester Valley and Westminster in 3A.
Here are three things to watch for girls at the state meet:
Century freshman making strides
The Knights didn’t lose too much talent from last year and returned with a strong group of underclassmen combined with veteran talent in multiple events. It all came together when the girls captured their first county championship since 2015 on Jan. 26, sharing in similar success with the boys squad.
Jasmine Stanton has emerged as one of the team’s top sprinters this winter and she captured county and Class 2A West regional titles in the 55-meter dash. She ran a personal-record time of 7.3 seconds in the preliminary race to qualify for the finals at counties, and she followed that with a 7.31 at regionals.
Stanton also anchored the Knights’ 4x200 relay that captured county and regional titles. She holds the sixth-best 2A time in for the 55 dash and is the fastest freshman in the event, according to athletic.net.
Siehler setting the pace in distance for South Carroll
Cavaliers junior Grace Siehler entered the winter track season after seeing a good share of success in cross country last fall. Siehler raced to victory at the county and 2A West cross country meets and took third place in the state.
She captured county title victories in the 800-meter run and 1,600 at the indoor track county meet and won the 1,600 at the 2A West meet as well. She finished third in the 800 at regionals and qualified for states in both events.
Siehler leads Class 2A in the 1,600 with a personal record time of 5:14.81 and is ranked third in the 800 with a finish of 2:25.02.
County shot put success continues
Francis Scott Key has put forth several standouts in the field in recent years and junior Elizabeth Mahoney has compiled solid performances over the years.
Former Eagles standout Summer Burton won a shot put county title in 2017 and took second at counties and regionals as a senior in 2018. Mahoney threw 35 feet, 5.50 inches to edge Burton and capture the county title as a freshman in 2018. She won a 1A West regional title the following week and took sixth at states.
Mahoney has won the shot put county title three seasons in a row and has two regional titles under her belt. As a sophomore, she took second at the 1A West meet and placed fourth at states.
During her junior campaign, she threw a personal record length of 36-4.5 to win the 2A West regional title on Feb. 1 after capturing her third straight county title the week before. Mahoney is ranked second in 2A behind Elkton’s Asia Travers heading into the state meet.
Westminster senior Katie Devilbiss leads the 3A with a personal record throw of 39-1.5, completed at the Dickinson College High School Invitational on Jan. 11. She finished second behind Mahoney at counties the last two seasons and placed fourth at the 3A West meet to qualify for states.