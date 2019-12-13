Century
Coach: Dyron Johnson, 4th year
Next meet: Dec. 13 at Dwight Scott Invite
Key losses: Macy Hamlett, Chloe Sobchak, Emma Yockman
Key returners: Ally Everton, Sydney Gallant, Elise Greenwald, Anna Hackett, Lexi Rosati, Sarah Simon
Outlook: The Knights lost Yockman, the county’s 800 champ last winter, to graduation, but return Simon from the all-county team to add depth for the Knights on the track. The girls finished second at last year’s county meet and bring back a handful of athletes prepared to make strides this season. “After graduating a small class last year, we return a lot of core girls with the addition of some talented newcomers,” Johnson said via email. “We look to add to the successes of last season.”
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Juan Cortez, 7th year
Next meet: Dec. 13 at Dwight Scott Invite
Key losses: Lakota Comeau, Haley Sawyers, Emma Taggart
Key returners: Maria Leppo, Elizabeth Mahoney, Carmen Miller, Addie Ostendorf-Snell, Emma Shipton
Outlook: Look for the Eagles to see strength in sprints, mid-distance, and relays this winter. The Eagles lost first-team all-countians Sawyers and Taggart, but Mahoney returns to the field after capturing the county shot put title last winter. “We graduated strong field event athletes and will need to train athletes to fill those big shoes,” Cortez said via email. “[We are] optimistic on the growth and potential of this year’s group.”
Liberty
Coaches: Amanda Milewski, 5th year; Sarah Sheetz, 5th year
Next meet: Dec. 21 at Howard County WinterFest
Key losses: Katie Starego
Key returners: Maia Burger, Monica Kuether, Sydney Scher, Hailey Steier, Sammie Spargo, Yani Hawthorne
Outlook: The Lions return a variety of athletes who captured a state championship in cross country this fall, led by Spargo, who finished sixth at states. Liberty won the 4x800 relay last week at the Terry Baker Invite, and finished third out of 19 teams. “Although we have a number of promising young field athletes, our strength will be on the track with solid sprinters and mid-distance and distance runners,” Milewski said via email.
Manchester Valley
Coach: Nancy Hayes, 4th year
Next meet: Dec. 13 at Dwight Scott Invite
Key loss: Katelynd Manno
Key returners: Maggie Azzam, Rubie Goffena, Emily Herrold, Maya Magana, Taylor Shank
Outlook: Goffena returns from last winter’s all-county first team, where she captured individual county and regional titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs as a freshman. Manno, the county’s pole vault champ last year, graduated, but Hayes is optimistic for success with a pair of newcomers in Erin Herrold and Carrie Moore. ”We are fortunate to have gained new athletes who are contributing to our depth of talent across all areas of track & field,” Hayes said via email.
South Carroll
Coach: Michael Cave, 1st year; Joe Murray, 1st year
Next meet: Dec. 13 at Dwight Scott Invite
Key losses: Grayson Fipps, Mia McKenzie, Megan O’Neill, Sarah Langille, Lexi Winkler
Key returners: Madelyn Boyce, Jackie Bruning, Brooke Flanigan, Megan Plummer, Grace Siehler
Outlook: The Cavaliers captured the county and 2A West titles last winter and have graduated a handful of talent, including Fipps, the 2019 Athlete of the Year, and fellow all-countians O’Neill and Winkler. Flanigan captured the 55 hurdles county title last winter, and Siehler is coming off a successful cross country campaign — she’s the reigning Times Runner of the Year from the fall.
Westminster
Coach: Desmond Wars, 4th year
Next meet: Dec. 21 at Howard County WinterFest
Key losses: Hannah Dintino, Erin McGrath, Camile White
Key returners: Emily Crowder, Katie Devilbiss, Lydia Houle, Isabelle Gillchrist, Briget Sheehy
Outlook: Dintino, the county’s 300 dash champ, graduated from last winter’s all-county first team. The speedy lacrosse star also contributed in relays for the Owls and helped the team take third at counties. Katie Devilbiss could be the Owls’ go-to scorer in the field this year — she placed fourth in shot put at the Terry Baker Invite on Dec. 6. “The girls team lost some great athletes, but is still a young team with talent that is looking to capitalize on the improvements made last year," DuLaney said via email.
Winters Mill
Coaches: Dan Replogle, 4th year; Simone Brooks, 2nd year
Next meet: Dec. 14 at Prince George’s Invite
Key loss: Dellaney Georgiana
Key returners: Kathryn Hopkins, Abby Sneska, Jennifer Yeon
Outlook: The Falcons return Hopkins, a first-team all-countian last winter who came off a very successful cross country season where she finished second at the 2A state meet. The team will be young again this year, but Replogle is optimistic for the growth of his athletes. “We have many young members this year that we hope to develop into competitive athletes,” Replogle said via email.