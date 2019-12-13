Outlook: Dintino, the county’s 300 dash champ, graduated from last winter’s all-county first team. The speedy lacrosse star also contributed in relays for the Owls and helped the team take third at counties. Katie Devilbiss could be the Owls’ go-to scorer in the field this year — she placed fourth in shot put at the Terry Baker Invite on Dec. 6. “The girls team lost some great athletes, but is still a young team with talent that is looking to capitalize on the improvements made last year," DuLaney said via email.