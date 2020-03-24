xml:space="preserve">
2019-20 Times Girls Indoor Track All-County Team

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 24, 2020 11:00 AM

FIRST TEAM

MADELYN BOYCE

South Carroll sophomore sprints

—Won 500 county title in 1:22.46

—PR’d with 6th in 500 at 2A state meet

—Ran on 4x400 relay that took 3rd at regionals, states

—Helped Cavaliers win first state title

JANE BREWER

Century freshman hurdles

—Won 55 hurdles at counties in 9.09

—Finished 3rd in hurdles at states with PR

—Ran on 4x400 relay that won regional title

—Helped Knights capture county title

KATIE DEVILBISS

Westminster senior field

—Took 2nd in shot put at counties

—Threw 35-3 for 4th at 3A West meet

—Runner-up at states with 38-2.25

—Led all 3A throwers with 39-1.5 distance

RUBIE GOFFENA

Manchester Valley sophomore distance

—Repeated as 3,200 county champ

—Repeated as 3,200 3A West champ

—PR’d with 1st at states in 3,200

—Contributed on relays for Mavericks

ZELDA HIRSCH

South Carroll junior field

—Cleared 10-6 for pole vault county title

—PR’d at 10-9 to win 2A West pole vault

—Placed 4th in 55 hurdles at counties

—Part of Cavaliers’ state championship team

KATHRYN HOPKINS

Winters Mill junior distance

—Won 2A state title in 3,200 with PR

—Won 2A West title in 3,200

—Finished 2nd in 3,200 at counties

—Took 2nd in 1,600 at counties, regionals

ELIZABETH MAHONEY

Francis Scott Key junior field

—Repeated as county shot put champ

—PR’d with 1st in shot at 2A West meet

—Finished second at state meet

—County title was third straight in shot

CAROLINE MASTRIA

Century senior sprints

—Won 300 county title in 43.12

—Finished 5th, 7th in 300 at regionals, states

—Placed 4th in 500 at counties

—Helped 4x200, 4x400 relays win regionals

CARRIE MOORE

Manchester Valley freshman field

—Cleared 4-10 to win high jump at counties

—Finished 2nd in high jump at 3A West meet

—Placed 4th in pole vault at counties

—Cleared 7-11 for 2nd in pole vault at regionals

SUMMER MORRISON

Century senior mid-distance

—Finished 5th in 500 at counties

—Ran on 4x400 relay that won regionals

—Helped 4x400 relay take 2nd at states

—Helped Knights capture county title

KELSEY SHEKORE

South Carroll junior distance

—Finished 3rd in 3,200 at counties, 2A West meet

—PR’d with 4th in 3,200 at states

—Ran on 3rd place 4x800 relay at regionals, states

—Helped Cavaliers win first state title

GRACE SIEHLER

South Carroll junior mid-distance

—AOY won 800, 1,600 county titles

—Won 1,600 2A West title

—PR’d with 1,600 state title in 5:13.77

—Finished 3rd, 4th in 800 at regionals, states

South Carroll junior Grace Siehler is the 2020 Carroll County Times Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.
JASMINE STANTON

Century freshman sprints

—Won 55 dash county title

—Finished 1st in 55 dash at 2A West meet

—PR’d with 4th in 55 dash at states in 7.28

—Ran on 4x200 relay that won regionals

SECOND TEAM

Century: Allison Everton, Sydney Gallant, Anna Hackett, Isabella Mastria, Alexis Rosati, Sarah Simon. Liberty: Yani Hawthorne, Monica Kuether, Sydney Scher. Manchester Valley: Taylor Shank. South Carroll: Brooke Flanigan. Westminster: Emma Hawks, Lydia Houle.

