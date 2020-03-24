2019-20 Times Girls Indoor Track All-County Team

FIRST TEAM
MADELYN BOYCE
South Carroll sophomore sprints
—Won 500 county title in 1:22.46
—PR’d with 6th in 500 at 2A state meet
—Ran on 4x400 relay that took 3rd at regionals, states
—Helped Cavaliers win first state title
JANE BREWER
Century freshman hurdles
—Won 55 hurdles at counties in 9.09
—Finished 3rd in hurdles at states with PR
—Ran on 4x400 relay that won regional title
—Helped Knights capture county title
KATIE DEVILBISS
Westminster senior field
—Took 2nd in shot put at counties
—Threw 35-3 for 4th at 3A West meet
—Runner-up at states with 38-2.25
—Led all 3A throwers with 39-1.5 distance
RUBIE GOFFENA
Manchester Valley sophomore distance
—Repeated as 3,200 county champ
—Repeated as 3,200 3A West champ
—PR’d with 1st at states in 3,200
—Contributed on relays for Mavericks
ZELDA HIRSCH
South Carroll junior field
—Cleared 10-6 for pole vault county title
—PR’d at 10-9 to win 2A West pole vault
—Placed 4th in 55 hurdles at counties
—Part of Cavaliers’ state championship team
KATHRYN HOPKINS
Winters Mill junior distance
—Won 2A state title in 3,200 with PR
—Won 2A West title in 3,200
—Finished 2nd in 3,200 at counties
—Took 2nd in 1,600 at counties, regionals
ELIZABETH MAHONEY
Francis Scott Key junior field
—Repeated as county shot put champ
—PR’d with 1st in shot at 2A West meet
—Finished second at state meet
—County title was third straight in shot
CAROLINE MASTRIA
Century senior sprints
—Won 300 county title in 43.12
—Finished 5th, 7th in 300 at regionals, states
—Placed 4th in 500 at counties
—Helped 4x200, 4x400 relays win regionals
CARRIE MOORE
Manchester Valley freshman field
—Cleared 4-10 to win high jump at counties
—Finished 2nd in high jump at 3A West meet
—Placed 4th in pole vault at counties
—Cleared 7-11 for 2nd in pole vault at regionals
SUMMER MORRISON
Century senior mid-distance
—Finished 5th in 500 at counties
—Ran on 4x400 relay that won regionals
—Helped 4x400 relay take 2nd at states
—Helped Knights capture county title
KELSEY SHEKORE
South Carroll junior distance
—Finished 3rd in 3,200 at counties, 2A West meet
—PR’d with 4th in 3,200 at states
—Ran on 3rd place 4x800 relay at regionals, states
—Helped Cavaliers win first state title
GRACE SIEHLER
South Carroll junior mid-distance
—AOY won 800, 1,600 county titles
—Won 1,600 2A West title
—PR’d with 1,600 state title in 5:13.77
—Finished 3rd, 4th in 800 at regionals, states
JASMINE STANTON
Century freshman sprints
—Won 55 dash county title
—Finished 1st in 55 dash at 2A West meet
—PR’d with 4th in 55 dash at states in 7.28
—Ran on 4x200 relay that won regionals
SECOND TEAM
Century: Allison Everton, Sydney Gallant, Anna Hackett, Isabella Mastria, Alexis Rosati, Sarah Simon. Liberty: Yani Hawthorne, Monica Kuether, Sydney Scher. Manchester Valley: Taylor Shank. South Carroll: Brooke Flanigan. Westminster: Emma Hawks, Lydia Houle.