Girls Indoor Track: 2021 Carroll County Athletic League preview capsules

By
Carroll County Times
Jan 10, 2021 11:17 AM

Century

Coach: Dyron Johnson, 5th year

Last year: 1st county, 3rd region, 4th state

Next meet: Jan. 16 vs. FSK, Westminster (at Century)

Key losses: Allie Everton, Sydney Gallant, Caroline Mastria, Summer Morrison
Key returners: Hannah Bauer, Jane Brewer, Hope Callaway, Elise Greenwald, Anna Hackett, Bella Mastria, Sadie Simon, Jasmine Stanton

Outlook: The reigning Carroll County Athletic League champions bring back a pair of first-team all-county performers from 2020 in Brewer and Stanton, who each won an event Saturday in the Knights’ opener. “With numbers taking a hit due to COVID, we return many of our top girls who are itching to compete again,” Johnson said via email.

Francis Scott Key

Coaches: Matt Keyser, 1st year; Linda Ritz, 1st year

Last year: 6th county, 11th region, 22nd state

Next meet: Jan. 16 at Century

Key losses: Breanna Bennett, Sarah Leandara, Carmen Miller, Makayla Orwig, Emma Shipton

Key returners: Halie Albright, Elizabeth Mahoney, Terra Miley

Outlook: Key had seven girls on the roster as of the new year, and while relays might be a challenge the team has a strong thrower in Mahoney. She’s a three-time first-team all-county pick, and won the shot put county crown in 2020. All-county softball player Laura Gilford is set for sprints this winter.

Liberty

Coach: Sarah Sheetz, 5th year

Last year: 3rd county, 7th region, 20th state

Next meet: Jan. 16 at Man Valley

Key losses: Monica Kuether, Yani Hawthorne, Sydney Scher, Sammie Spargo, Hailey Steier, Jack Zietkowski

Key returners: Maia Burger, Sophia Echevarria

Outlook: Hawthorne, Kuether, and Scher each received second-team all-county honors in 2020, and Sheetz said via email the Lions are going into a new season losing a lot of experienced runners. Liberty is young but shows potential, Sheetz said. Burger, a senior, should man the sprints and Echevarria in pole vault.

Manchester Valley

Coach: Nancy Hayes, 5th year

Last year: 5th county, 8th region, 15th state

Next meet: Jan. 16 vs. Liberty, SC, WM (at Man Valley)

Key loss: Emily Herrold

Key returner: Lauren Francino, Rubie Goffena, Carrie Moore, Taylor Shank

Outlook: The Mavs have a pair of first-team all-county returners in Goffena (distance) and Moore (high jump), while Shank (distance) was a second-team pick in 2020. Man Valley’s distance runners are experienced, but this winter will also look to place some rookies into new events.

South Carroll

Coach: Joe Murray, 2nd year

Last year: 2nd county, 2nd region, 1st state

Next meet: Jan. 16 at Man Valley

Key losses: Brooke Flanigan, Megan Plummer, Grace Siehler

Key returners: Lauren Chesney, Madelyn Boyce, Kelsey Shekore

Outlook: With Siehler resting during the indoor season, the reigning 2A state champs are without the reigning Times Girls Athlete of the Year. But the Cavaliers bring back their share of talent, including first-team all-county performers in Boyce and Shekore. Chesney won a pair or sprints in Saturday’s opener.

Westminster

Coach: Shaun Thompson, 1st year

Last year: 4th county, 3rd region, 16th state

Next meet: Jan. 16 at Century

Key loss: Katie Devilbiss

Key returners: Audrey Houle, Lydia Houle, Delaney O’Brien

Outlook: Devilbiss graduated after a first-team all-county 2020 season, but the Owls bring back Lydia Houle (sprints) after a second-team all-county selection last winter. Thompson said via email Westminster should be “strong and consistent this season” and is developing depth in sprints and field events.

Winters Mill

Coach: Ben Brown, 2nd year

Last year: 6th at county, 10th at region, 17th state

Next meet: Jan. 16 at Century

Key losses: None

Key returners: Kathryn Hopkins, Makenzie Hopkins, Jennifer Yeon

Outlook: After two injury-filled years, Makenzie Hopkins returns and Brown said via email she’s healthy for the first time in a while. And she’s reunited with sister Kathryn Hopkins, a two-time first-team all-county indoor track distance runner. “I’m excited for the seniors to at least have a chance to compete,” Brown said via email.

