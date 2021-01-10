Girls Indoor Track: 2021 Carroll County Athletic League preview capsules

Century
Coach: Dyron Johnson, 5th year
Last year: 1st county, 3rd region, 4th state
Next meet: Jan. 16 vs. FSK, Westminster (at Century)
Key losses: Allie Everton, Sydney Gallant, Caroline Mastria, Summer Morrison
Key returners: Hannah Bauer, Jane Brewer, Hope Callaway, Elise Greenwald, Anna Hackett, Bella Mastria, Sadie Simon, Jasmine Stanton
Outlook: The reigning Carroll County Athletic League champions bring back a pair of first-team all-county performers from 2020 in Brewer and Stanton, who each won an event Saturday in the Knights’ opener. “With numbers taking a hit due to COVID, we return many of our top girls who are itching to compete again,” Johnson said via email.
Francis Scott Key
Coaches: Matt Keyser, 1st year; Linda Ritz, 1st year
Last year: 6th county, 11th region, 22nd state
Next meet: Jan. 16 at Century
Key losses: Breanna Bennett, Sarah Leandara, Carmen Miller, Makayla Orwig, Emma Shipton
Key returners: Halie Albright, Elizabeth Mahoney, Terra Miley
Outlook: Key had seven girls on the roster as of the new year, and while relays might be a challenge the team has a strong thrower in Mahoney. She’s a three-time first-team all-county pick, and won the shot put county crown in 2020. All-county softball player Laura Gilford is set for sprints this winter.
Liberty
Coach: Sarah Sheetz, 5th year
Last year: 3rd county, 7th region, 20th state
Next meet: Jan. 16 at Man Valley
Key losses: Monica Kuether, Yani Hawthorne, Sydney Scher, Sammie Spargo, Hailey Steier, Jack Zietkowski
Key returners: Maia Burger, Sophia Echevarria
Outlook: Hawthorne, Kuether, and Scher each received second-team all-county honors in 2020, and Sheetz said via email the Lions are going into a new season losing a lot of experienced runners. Liberty is young but shows potential, Sheetz said. Burger, a senior, should man the sprints and Echevarria in pole vault.
Manchester Valley
Coach: Nancy Hayes, 5th year
Last year: 5th county, 8th region, 15th state
Next meet: Jan. 16 vs. Liberty, SC, WM (at Man Valley)
Key loss: Emily Herrold
Key returner: Lauren Francino, Rubie Goffena, Carrie Moore, Taylor Shank
Outlook: The Mavs have a pair of first-team all-county returners in Goffena (distance) and Moore (high jump), while Shank (distance) was a second-team pick in 2020. Man Valley’s distance runners are experienced, but this winter will also look to place some rookies into new events.
South Carroll
Coach: Joe Murray, 2nd year
Last year: 2nd county, 2nd region, 1st state
Next meet: Jan. 16 at Man Valley
Key losses: Brooke Flanigan, Megan Plummer, Grace Siehler
Key returners: Lauren Chesney, Madelyn Boyce, Kelsey Shekore
Outlook: With Siehler resting during the indoor season, the reigning 2A state champs are without the reigning Times Girls Athlete of the Year. But the Cavaliers bring back their share of talent, including first-team all-county performers in Boyce and Shekore. Chesney won a pair or sprints in Saturday’s opener.
Westminster
Coach: Shaun Thompson, 1st year
Last year: 4th county, 3rd region, 16th state
Next meet: Jan. 16 at Century
Key loss: Katie Devilbiss
Key returners: Audrey Houle, Lydia Houle, Delaney O’Brien
Outlook: Devilbiss graduated after a first-team all-county 2020 season, but the Owls bring back Lydia Houle (sprints) after a second-team all-county selection last winter. Thompson said via email Westminster should be “strong and consistent this season” and is developing depth in sprints and field events.
Winters Mill
Coach: Ben Brown, 2nd year
Last year: 6th at county, 10th at region, 17th state
Next meet: Jan. 16 at Century
Key losses: None
Key returners: Kathryn Hopkins, Makenzie Hopkins, Jennifer Yeon
Outlook: After two injury-filled years, Makenzie Hopkins returns and Brown said via email she’s healthy for the first time in a while. And she’s reunited with sister Kathryn Hopkins, a two-time first-team all-county indoor track distance runner. “I’m excited for the seniors to at least have a chance to compete,” Brown said via email.